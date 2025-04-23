POL signs 15-year hydrogen supply deal with Archroma Pakistan Ltd

KARACHI: Pakistan Oxygen Limited (POL), a leading provider of industrial and medical gases in Pakistan, announced the signing of a 15-year long-term Hydrogen supply agreement with Archroma Pakistan Limited, a global leader in specialty chemicals. The agreement represents a significant milestone in POL’s strategic growth and commitment to industrial innovation.

Under the terms of this contract, Pakistan Oxygen will supply Hydrogen gas to Archroma’s plant located in Jamshoro Sindh, ensuring reliable and uninterrupted delivery to support their critical operations and growth ambitions.

To facilitate this supply arrangement, POL will invest approximately Rs 1.3 billion in developing a state-of-the-art Hydrogen production facility at Port Qasim. The new plant is designed to meet the highest standards of efficiency and reliability, enhancing POL’s Hydrogen production capabilities and reinforcing its leadership position in the Hydrogen market.

“This landmark partnership with Archroma underscores our shared commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and long-term value creation,” said the CEO of Pakistan Oxygen Limited. “We are proud to support Archroma’s operations with a secure and efficient Hydrogen supply arrangement while further advancing our investment strategy.”

