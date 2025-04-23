KCCI says prolonged road obstructions paralysing supply line

KARACHI: President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Jawed Bilwani, while expressing serious concern over the ongoing sit-in and road blockades near Babarloi Bypass of Khairpur district, stated that the alarming situation has brought vehicular movement on the National Highway to a standstill, severely affecting the transportation of goods across Sindh and beyond.

In a statement issued, President KCCI acknowledged the constitutional right to peaceful protest, but emphasised that prolonged blockades of major trade routes—particularly those used for inter-city cargo and exports—have inflicted tremendous losses on the business community and hampered time-sensitive export consignments, especially perishable goods.

The entire supply chain stands paralysed due to the road closures and sit-ins, with long queues of containers and commercial vehicles are stranded at Rohri, Ali Wahan, and other key arteries, he said. “This has not only disrupted internal commerce but also threatens Pakistan’s export commitments and damages its credibility in global markets.”

Bilwani stressed that while the concerns of the protesters should be addressed through dialogue and mutual respect, it is the government’s responsibility to ensure that national economic activity does not come to a halt. “The situation is not only hurting businesses and industries but also jeopardising employment and trade at a time when the country is already facing serious economic challenges,” he added.

He urged the federal and provincial governments to take urgent steps to facilitate negotiations with the protesting leaders, restore traffic on the National Highway, and protect the movement of commercial goods and export cargo to avert further economic damage. “The economic repercussions of this blockade are growing by the hour. We appeal for an immediate resolution in the interest of the economy and the public at large,” he concluded.

The sit-in, called by the Karachi Bar Association and supported by the Sindh High Court Bar Association, along with participation from nationalist groups and civil society, has led to a widespread blockade in protest against the federal government’s controversial plan to construct six new canals from the Indus River.

