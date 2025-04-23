AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
BOP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.49%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
CPHL 94.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.07%)
FCCL 46.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
FLYNG 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
HUBC 145.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.37%)
HUMNL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.12%)
MLCF 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 213.28 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.49%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PAEL 47.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.24%)
POWER 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.32%)
PPL 170.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PRL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.93%)
PTC 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
SEARL 95.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.82%)
SSGC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.93%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.75%)
TPLP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
TRG 66.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.97%)
WAVESAPP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.41%)
BR100 12,676 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.21%)
BR30 38,139 Decreased By -118.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 118,430 Increased By 47 (0.04%)
KSE30 36,403 Increased By 8.1 (0.02%)
Apr 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-23

CM wants PERA to become fully functional by Sept 30

Recorder Report Published 23 Apr, 2025 05:50am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz presided over a meeting in Lahore on Tuesday regarding different operations of Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) in Lahore.

A comprehensive and detailed briefing was given to the participants of the meeting about Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed relevant officials to take all measures to make PERA fully functional across the province till September 30, 2025.

Under the PERA, different enforcement stations will be established across the province. PERA will take effective measures for price control, removal of encroachments and other relevant matters.

It was informed that PERA will be fully functional in Lahore Division by May 2025 and it will be fully functional in all divisional headquarters of the province till August 14, 2025.

As many as 159 officials and other staff completed initial training about PERA. It was decided during the meeting that a training wing will be established under Pakistan Enforcement and Regulatory Authority.

Director-General Pakistan Enforcement and Regulatory Authority were apprised about the working of staff and establishment of its offices in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PERA Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority

Comments

200 characters

CM wants PERA to become fully functional by Sept 30

Climate change woes: PM for more global funding

KE asks Power Div for consultation on NEP

Underutilisation of MTL: report yet to be submitted to PM

Poverty rate in country to stand at 42.4pc: World Bank

Country’s GDP growth revised downward by IMF

Minister seeks details of proposed energy policies

Canals project: Sanaullah contacts Sindh political parties

Road blockades in Sindh disrupt fuel supply to upcountry

Registered persons: FBR expands scope of sales tax suspension

Space technology: PM expresses his desire to enhance ties with China

Read more stories