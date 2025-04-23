CM wants PERA to become fully functional by Sept 30

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz presided over a meeting in Lahore on Tuesday regarding different operations of Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) in Lahore.

A comprehensive and detailed briefing was given to the participants of the meeting about Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed relevant officials to take all measures to make PERA fully functional across the province till September 30, 2025.

Under the PERA, different enforcement stations will be established across the province. PERA will take effective measures for price control, removal of encroachments and other relevant matters.

It was informed that PERA will be fully functional in Lahore Division by May 2025 and it will be fully functional in all divisional headquarters of the province till August 14, 2025.

As many as 159 officials and other staff completed initial training about PERA. It was decided during the meeting that a training wing will be established under Pakistan Enforcement and Regulatory Authority.

Director-General Pakistan Enforcement and Regulatory Authority were apprised about the working of staff and establishment of its offices in the province.

