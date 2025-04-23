FESCO to conduct training for its officers

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has decided to provide training to FESCO officers regarding “FESCO Officers Management and Leadership Development Programme” under the National Electric City and Performance Agreement.

Executive Engineers (XENs), Superintending Engineers (SEs), Deputy Directors and Additional Directors will participate in the training.

According to details, FESCO administration has decided to conduct Management and Leadership Development training for FESCO officers from experts from the Professional Development Center of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST). This training will be held on April 26-27 and May 9-10.

