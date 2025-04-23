Mineral resources: CM Maryam seeks feasible plan for local, foreign investors

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed to prepare an easy and feasible plan for the local and foreign investors.

She further directed to ensure effective surveillance of mineral resources in Punjab.

She chaired a meeting of the Mines and Minerals department in which the proposal of a special economic zone for value-added products from rock salt was reviewed.

The Chief Minister sought a comprehensive business plan related to Pulsar Gold and Iron project. The meeting also reviewed prospects regarding declaration of a special economic zone in Quaidabad as tax-free for 10 years. Basic infrastructure will also be provided in Quaidabad Special Economic Zone.

The Chief Minister was informed in a briefing that priority will be given to export pink salt in the shape of value-added products instead of raw material. An estimate of 261 million tonnes of iron ore reserves has been carried out in Chiniot. It was further apprised that 33,000 kilograms of gold can be obtained from the Pulsar Gold Project. The Environment Protection Agency has also given approval for the Pulsar Gold Project.

Moreover, the CM while chairing a special meeting for a briefing on Punjab Enforcement & Regulatory Authority (PERA) directed to make the authority functional across Punjab by 30th September.

The CM said, “PERA will eliminate encroachments besides carrying out price control and other matters, enforcement stations will be established across the province under the Authority.” She highlighted, “Punjab Enforcement & Regulatory Authority will be functional in Lahore Division in May, while it will be made functional in all divisional headquarters by August 14.”

The CM was briefed by Director General PERA that initial training of 519 enforcement officers and relevant staff has been completed. She directed the relevant authorities to establish training wing of Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority.

