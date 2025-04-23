Punjab Assembly passes several significant bills

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed several significant bills and resolutions during its recent session. Among the approved legislation are the Punjab Acid Control Bill 2025, the Punjab Prevention and Control of Thalassemia Bill 2024, the University of White Rock Bill 2025, the Nexus University Sialkot Bill 2025, and the Next Institute of Science and Technology Bill 2025, all adopted by majority vote.

Additionally, three resolutions presented by MPA Syed Ali Haider Gilani were approved, including one to observe the death anniversary of Pir Syed Ijaz Ali Shah Gilani of Dargah Hazrat Shah Muqeem on April 13 with a local holiday.

The session also saw the passage of the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research Bill 2025, while all proposals put forward by the opposition were rejected.

Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman presented the draft bill for the “Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research 2025” in the Punjab Assembly and moved a motion to suspend the rules for its immediate consideration. He asserted, “Any business that comes to me will not remain incomplete—there are rules to complete it as well.” He further stated, “We do not need any deputy commissioner or establishment to pass the bills.

He said in the past during PTI government

bills were passed with the help of General Faiz Hameed. His remarks triggered a strong reaction from the opposition, prompting him to return to his seat.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Sheikh Imtiaz raised objections, questioning why a hospital was being named after Nawaz Sharif, who previously served as prime minister and is now the chairman of the Heritage Committee. “If the Sharif family owns 40 to 50 mills, none of them bear Nawaz Sharif’s name,” he argued. He also alleged, “Google lists Nawaz Sharif among the top 10 to 15 names associated with corruption.

The Punjab Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution concerning public interest, focusing on cancer diagnosis. Across Punjab and the entire country, the number of cancer patients is rapidly increasing.

The resolution highlights that one in every eight women is suffering from breast cancer. Due to the lack of timely diagnosis and treatment, cancer-related deaths are also on the rise.

Punjab, with a population of 13 crore, has almost negligible government facilities for cancer patients. In the province’s public hospitals, there are only 410 beds available for cancer patients, and there is a severe shortage of modern machinery for treatment.

The Assembly has expressed its stance that cancer patients must be provided with advanced treatment facilities at the government level.

Provincial Auqaf Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain announced the introduction of modern technology for collecting donations at shrines and also decided to launch an operation against illegal occupations on Auqaf Department lands. During the meeting, the issue of wheat prices once again became a topic of debate, where the opposition strongly protested against the government’s failure to set a support price for wheat.

Following revelations that visitors at Data Darbar were being charged 120 rupees for shoe care, Provincial Auqaf Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain announced strict action against the mafia involved. He stated that just as he had eliminated the industry mafia, cases would be registered against those extorting extra money at shrines, and they would be blacklisted.

The wheat policy was once again discussed in the Punjab Assembly session. Special Assistant for Price Control Salma Butt stated that the difficulties faced by Punjab’s farmers were the government’s difficulties, and after the federal government’s decision, no provincial government would now set wheat prices or procure it. On the other hand, opposition members protested under banners labelling the government as “anti-farmer” and sat on the floor in front of the Speaker’s dais.

Opposition Leader Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar said that this year, wheat was cultivated on 16 lakh acres. He demanded that government should reduce its expenses to purchase wheat.

Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution commending the brave efforts of the Punjab Police in thwarting a terrorist attack in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The resolution was presented by Punjab Assembly Member Hina Pervez Butt, who highlighted the successful operation against terrorists.

The resolution praised the courageous personnel of the Punjab Police for foiling the March 2 ambush attack by Khawarij terrorists in the border areas of Kot Mubarak, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It stated that through this bold operation, the police not only crushed the evil intentions of the terrorists but also demonstrated that Pakistan’s security forces are fully capable of confronting any challenge.

The Assembly strongly condemned the cowardly attack by the Khawarij terrorists and reiterated its resolve that these terrorists and their patrons would not be allowed to succeed under any circumstances. The resolution affirmed that the state would continue its relentless fight with full force until the menace of terrorism is completely eradicated.

Upon completion of the agenda Panel of Chairperson Samiullah Khan prorogue the session for indefinite period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025