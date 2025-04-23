AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
Sit-in on highways: 250 containers of potatoes stuck at Sindh’s entry point

Recorder Report Published 23 Apr, 2025 05:50am

KARACHI: A sit-in on the highways has caused 250 containers of potatoes to get stuck at Sindh’s entry point.

Exports are facing yet another challenge — just as the disruption caused by the goods transporters’ strike had not yet been resolved, a new obstacle has emerged.

The 250 containers of potatoes meant for export are stranded at the entry point of Sindh. Export orders for the Middle East and Far East countries are facing delays due to the protest.

According to Waheed Ahmed, the Patron-in-Chief of the Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association, generators are required to maintain the temperature for the potatoes. If the containers do not reach the port, there is a risk of the entire consignment being spoiled. Waheed Ahmed stated that exporters could suffer a loss of $1.5 million. If export orders are cancelled, not only exporters but farmers will also bear the brunt.

