KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (April 22, 2025).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-1 Paros Disc Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt 20-04-2025
B-1 Stolt Disc Asia Marine -
Loyalty Chemical
B-4 Ualf Liberty Dis/Load Golden Shipping 20-04-2025
Containers Lines
B-5 Hl Load Barite Crystal Sea 16-04-2025
Brilliance Lumps Services
B-10/B-11 Am Ocean Load Seatrader 19-04-2025
Silver Clinkers Shipping
B-15/B-14 Prince Disc Steel Universal 21-04-2025
Khaled Billets Shipping
B-16/B-17 Bsl Disc Alphine Marine 17-04-2025
Calypso Chickpeas Services
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Nadeen - Alphine Marine 18-04-2025
Services
B-24 Stolt Disc Asia Marine -
Loyalty Chemical
B-25 Umm Al Amber - Sharaf Shipping 04-04-2025
Agency
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4 Mol Dis/Load Ocean Network 21-04-2025
Presence Containers Express Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Ocean Wave 22-04-2025 D/5500 Eastwind Shipping
Carbon Oil Company
Baiacu 22-04-2025 D/31000 Alphine Marine
Soyabean Oil Services
M.T Shalamar 22-04-2025 D/72000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt
Swan Lake 22-04-2025 D/70000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt
Cnc Dream 22-04-2025 D/17415 Trans Fast
Chemical Logistics
Independent
Spirit 22-04-2025 D/L Container Riazeda
Conti Cortesia 22-04-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
V Bros 22-04-2025 D/8005 Seahawks
General Cargo
X-Press 23-04-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeder
Cassiopeia Ship Agency Pak
Oocl Le Havre 23-04-2025 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan
Ever Urban 23-04-2025 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping
Kota Cabar 23-04-2025 D/L Container Pacific Delta
Shipping
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Interasia
Amplify 22-04-2025 Container Ship -
Kition M 22-04-2025 Tanker -
X-Press
Kohima 22-04-2025 Container Ship -
Sm Mahi 22-04-2025 Container Ship -
Dp World
Jebel Ali 22-04-2025 Container Ship -
Beiling Bridge 22-04-2025 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Sotka Lentils Alpine April 20th, 2025
MW-2 Georgios-P Cement Ocean April 21st, 2025
Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Annita Coal GSA April 21st, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Valianta Palm oil Alpine April 21st, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Gulf Barakh Container GAC April 21st, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT SM Mahi Container GSA April 21st, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Zahra Gas Oil Trans April 21st, 2025
Marine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Donna Soya Ocean April 20th, 2025
Alexander Bean Seed Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Jipro Neftis Chemicals Alpine April 21st, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Orion Saint LNG GSA April 22nd, 2025
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Gulf Barakah Container GAC April 22nd, 2025
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Sarah-V Container MSC PAK April 22nd, 2025
Top Fortune Coal Alpine -do-
Al-Kheesah LNG GSA -do-
Bentley-1 Palm oil Alpine Waiting for Berths
Fortune
Youngin Palm oil Alpine -do-
AB Oliva Palm oil Trans Trade -do-
Nave Estella Gas oil Alpine -do-
Atlantic Soya Ocean Service -do-
Samurah Bean Seed
Volissos Coal Ocean World -do-
Andrias-K Rice Ocean World -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Hyundai
Hong-Kong Container GAC April 23rd, 2025
Marathoplis Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments