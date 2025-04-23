Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (April 22, 2025).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-1 Paros Disc Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt 20-04-2025 B-1 Stolt Disc Asia Marine - Loyalty Chemical B-4 Ualf Liberty Dis/Load Golden Shipping 20-04-2025 Containers Lines B-5 Hl Load Barite Crystal Sea 16-04-2025 Brilliance Lumps Services B-10/B-11 Am Ocean Load Seatrader 19-04-2025 Silver Clinkers Shipping B-15/B-14 Prince Disc Steel Universal 21-04-2025 Khaled Billets Shipping B-16/B-17 Bsl Disc Alphine Marine 17-04-2025 Calypso Chickpeas Services ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Nadeen - Alphine Marine 18-04-2025 Services B-24 Stolt Disc Asia Marine - Loyalty Chemical B-25 Umm Al Amber - Sharaf Shipping 04-04-2025 Agency ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-4 Mol Dis/Load Ocean Network 21-04-2025 Presence Containers Express Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Ocean Wave 22-04-2025 D/5500 Eastwind Shipping Carbon Oil Company Baiacu 22-04-2025 D/31000 Alphine Marine Soyabean Oil Services M.T Shalamar 22-04-2025 D/72000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt Swan Lake 22-04-2025 D/70000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt Cnc Dream 22-04-2025 D/17415 Trans Fast Chemical Logistics Independent Spirit 22-04-2025 D/L Container Riazeda Conti Cortesia 22-04-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan V Bros 22-04-2025 D/8005 Seahawks General Cargo X-Press 23-04-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeder Cassiopeia Ship Agency Pak Oocl Le Havre 23-04-2025 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan Ever Urban 23-04-2025 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Kota Cabar 23-04-2025 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Interasia Amplify 22-04-2025 Container Ship - Kition M 22-04-2025 Tanker - X-Press Kohima 22-04-2025 Container Ship - Sm Mahi 22-04-2025 Container Ship - Dp World Jebel Ali 22-04-2025 Container Ship - Beiling Bridge 22-04-2025 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Sotka Lentils Alpine April 20th, 2025 MW-2 Georgios-P Cement Ocean April 21st, 2025 Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Annita Coal GSA April 21st, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Valianta Palm oil Alpine April 21st, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Gulf Barakh Container GAC April 21st, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT SM Mahi Container GSA April 21st, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Zahra Gas Oil Trans April 21st, 2025 Marine ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Donna Soya Ocean April 20th, 2025 Alexander Bean Seed Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Jipro Neftis Chemicals Alpine April 21st, 2025 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Orion Saint LNG GSA April 22nd, 2025 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Gulf Barakah Container GAC April 22nd, 2025 ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MSC Sarah-V Container MSC PAK April 22nd, 2025 Top Fortune Coal Alpine -do- Al-Kheesah LNG GSA -do- Bentley-1 Palm oil Alpine Waiting for Berths Fortune Youngin Palm oil Alpine -do- AB Oliva Palm oil Trans Trade -do- Nave Estella Gas oil Alpine -do- Atlantic Soya Ocean Service -do- Samurah Bean Seed Volissos Coal Ocean World -do- Andrias-K Rice Ocean World -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Hyundai Hong-Kong Container GAC April 23rd, 2025 Marathoplis Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025