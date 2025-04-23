AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
BOP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.49%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
CPHL 94.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.07%)
FCCL 46.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
FLYNG 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
HUBC 145.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.37%)
HUMNL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.12%)
MLCF 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 213.28 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.49%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PAEL 47.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.24%)
POWER 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.32%)
PPL 170.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PRL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.93%)
PTC 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
SEARL 95.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.82%)
SSGC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.93%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.75%)
TPLP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
TRG 66.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.97%)
WAVESAPP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.41%)
BR100 12,676 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.21%)
BR30 38,139 Decreased By -118.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 118,430 Increased By 47 (0.04%)
KSE30 36,403 Increased By 8.1 (0.02%)
Apr 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-23

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 23 Apr, 2025 05:50am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (April 22, 2025).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-1              Paros          Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         20-04-2025
B-1               Stolt          Disc           Asia Marine                 -
                  Loyalty        Chemical
B-4               Ualf Liberty   Dis/Load       Golden Shipping    20-04-2025
                                 Containers     Lines
B-5               Hl             Load Barite    Crystal Sea        16-04-2025
                  Brilliance     Lumps          Services
B-10/B-11         Am Ocean       Load           Seatrader          19-04-2025
                  Silver         Clinkers       Shipping
B-15/B-14         Prince         Disc Steel     Universal          21-04-2025
                  Khaled         Billets        Shipping
B-16/B-17         Bsl            Disc           Alphine Marine     17-04-2025
                  Calypso        Chickpeas      Services
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Nadeen         -              Alphine Marine     18-04-2025
                                                Services
B-24              Stolt          Disc           Asia Marine                 -
                  Loyalty        Chemical
B-25              Umm Al Amber   -              Sharaf Shipping    04-04-2025
                                                Agency
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4            Mol            Dis/Load       Ocean Network      21-04-2025
                  Presence       Containers     Express Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Ocean Wave        22-04-2025     D/5500                     Eastwind Shipping
                                 Carbon Oil                           Company
Baiacu            22-04-2025     D/31000                       Alphine Marine
                                 Soyabean Oil                        Services
M.T Shalamar      22-04-2025     D/72000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                         Ship Corpt
Swan Lake         22-04-2025     D/70000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                         Ship Corpt
Cnc Dream         22-04-2025     D/17415                           Trans Fast
                                 Chemical                           Logistics
Independent
Spirit            22-04-2025     D/L Container                        Riazeda
Conti Cortesia    22-04-2025     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
V Bros            22-04-2025     D/8005                              Seahawks
                                 General Cargo
X-Press           23-04-2025     D/L Container                 X-Press Feeder
Cassiopeia                                                    Ship Agency Pak
Oocl Le Havre     23-04-2025     D/L Container                  Oocl Pakistan
Ever Urban        23-04-2025     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                                     Shipping
Kota Cabar        23-04-2025     D/L Container                  Pacific Delta
                                                                     Shipping
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Interasia
Amplify           22-04-2025     Container Ship                             -
Kition M          22-04-2025     Tanker                                     -
X-Press
Kohima            22-04-2025     Container Ship                             -
Sm Mahi           22-04-2025     Container Ship                             -
Dp World
Jebel Ali         22-04-2025     Container Ship                             -
Beiling Bridge    22-04-2025     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Sotka          Lentils        Alpine       April 20th, 2025
MW-2              Georgios-P     Cement         Ocean        April 21st, 2025
                                                Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Annita         Coal           GSA          April 21st, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Valianta       Palm oil       Alpine       April 21st, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Gulf Barakh    Container      GAC          April 21st, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              SM Mahi        Container      GSA          April 21st, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Zahra          Gas Oil        Trans        April 21st, 2025
                                                Marine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Donna          Soya           Ocean        April 20th, 2025
                  Alexander      Bean Seed      Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Jipro Neftis   Chemicals      Alpine       April 21st, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Orion Saint       LNG            GSA                         April 22nd, 2025
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Gulf Barakah      Container      GAC                         April 22nd, 2025
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Sarah-V       Container      MSC PAK                     April 22nd, 2025
Top Fortune       Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Al-Kheesah        LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Bentley-1         Palm oil       Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
Fortune
Youngin           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
AB Oliva          Palm oil       Trans Trade                             -do-
Nave Estella      Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
Atlantic          Soya           Ocean Service                           -do-
Samurah           Bean Seed
Volissos          Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Andrias-K         Rice           Ocean World                             -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Hyundai
Hong-Kong         Container      GAC                         April 23rd, 2025
Marathoplis       Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence

Comments

200 characters

Shipping Intelligence

Climate change woes: PM for more global funding

KE asks Power Div for consultation on NEP

Underutilisation of MTL: report yet to be submitted to PM

Poverty rate in country to stand at 42.4pc: World Bank

Country’s GDP growth revised downward by IMF

Minister seeks details of proposed energy policies

Canals project: Sanaullah contacts Sindh political parties

Road blockades in Sindh disrupt fuel supply to upcountry

Registered persons: FBR expands scope of sales tax suspension

Space technology: PM expresses his desire to enhance ties with China

Read more stories