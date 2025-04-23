KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 22, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 118,430.35 High: 119,217.19 Low: 118,161.68 Net Change: 46.97 Volume (000): 353,613 Value (000): 20,781,839 Makt Cap (000) 3,584,706,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,128.13 NET CH (+) 122.41 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,519.74 NET CH (-) 44.94 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 33,902.96 NET CH (-) 564.49 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,328.28 NET CH (+) 15.61 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,802.06 NET CH (-) 4.40 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,869.18 NET CH (+) 29.90 ------------------------------------ As on: 22-April-2025 ====================================

