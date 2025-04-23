Markets Print 2025-04-23
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 22, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 22, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 118,430.35
High: 119,217.19
Low: 118,161.68
Net Change: 46.97
Volume (000): 353,613
Value (000): 20,781,839
Makt Cap (000) 3,584,706,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,128.13
NET CH (+) 122.41
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,519.74
NET CH (-) 44.94
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 33,902.96
NET CH (-) 564.49
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,328.28
NET CH (+) 15.61
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,802.06
NET CH (-) 4.40
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,869.18
NET CH (+) 29.90
------------------------------------
As on: 22-April-2025
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments