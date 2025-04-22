AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
BOP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.49%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
CPHL 94.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.07%)
FCCL 46.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
FLYNG 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
HUBC 145.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.37%)
HUMNL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.12%)
MLCF 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 213.28 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.49%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PAEL 47.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.24%)
POWER 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.32%)
PPL 170.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PRL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.93%)
PTC 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
SEARL 95.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.82%)
SSGC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.93%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.75%)
TPLP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
TRG 66.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.97%)
WAVESAPP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.41%)
BR100 12,676 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.21%)
BR30 38,139 Decreased By -118.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 118,430 Increased By 47 (0.04%)
KSE30 36,403 Increased By 8.1 (0.02%)
Apr 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

IMF cuts India’s growth forecast amid tariff uncertainty

Reuters Published April 22, 2025

NEW DELHI: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for India for the current fiscal year, citing increased trade tensions and global uncertainty.

The IMF lowered its forecast for the South Asian country to 6.2% from the 6.5% it had forecast in January for the fiscal year that started on April 1.

IMF recommends greater exchange rate flexibility for India

“For India, the growth outlook is relatively more stable at 6.2% in 2025 supported by private consumption, particularly in rural areas,” the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook report, where it slashed its forecasts for growth for most countries, citing the impact of U.S. tariffs.

For India, it said it was cutting its forecast due to “higher levels of trade tensions and global uncertainty.”

IMF World Economic Outlook U.S. tariffs IMF and India

Comments

200 characters

IMF cuts India’s growth forecast amid tariff uncertainty

Trump tariffs: Pakistan to boost US imports, investments, Aurangzeb tells Bloomberg

Aurangzeb highlights Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability at G-24 meeting

Pakistan reiterates pledge to IMF on economic reforms

At least 20 feared killed in attack on tourists in Indian held Kashmir, security sources say

Pakistan, Malaysia explore digital finance alliance

KSE-100 Index ends flat after range-bound trading

PSL 10: Yasir, Ubaid hand Multan Sultans their first win

Gold continues to soar, gains further Rs5,900 to hit fresh record high in Pakistan

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Law Minister pledges ‘constitutional solution’ to canals dispute with Sindh

Read more stories