AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
BOP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.49%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
CPHL 94.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.07%)
FCCL 46.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
FLYNG 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
HUBC 145.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.37%)
HUMNL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.12%)
MLCF 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 213.28 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.49%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PAEL 47.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.24%)
POWER 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.32%)
PPL 170.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PRL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.93%)
PTC 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
SEARL 95.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.82%)
SSGC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.93%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.75%)
TPLP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
TRG 66.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.97%)
WAVESAPP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.41%)
BR100 12,676 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.21%)
BR30 38,139 Decreased By -118.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 118,430 Increased By 47 (0.04%)
KSE30 36,403 Increased By 8.1 (0.02%)
Apr 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US envoy to visit Moscow as US pushes for ceasefire

AFP Published 22 Apr, 2025 08:07pm
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff looks on before a meeting with France’s President at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris on April 17, 2025. Photo: AFP
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff looks on before a meeting with France’s President at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris on April 17, 2025. Photo: AFP

MOSCOW: US envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to visit Russia this week, a Kremlin aide said Tuesday, as US President Donald Trump seeks a speedy deal to end the three-year Ukraine conflict.

Trump, who promised on the campaign trail to strike a deal between Moscow and Kyiv in 24 hours, has failed since his return to office three months ago to wrangle concessions from Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt his troops in Ukraine.

Trump said over the weekend he hoped a peace deal could be struck “this week” despite no signs the two sides were anywhere close to agreeing even a ceasefire, let alone a wider long-term settlement.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned Tuesday against rushing into a speedy ceasefire, telling a state TV reporter that the issue was too “complex” for a quick fix.

“It is not worth setting any rigid time frames and trying to get a settlement, a viable settlement, in a short timeframe,” he said.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov meanwhile told state media that Witkoff was expected this week in Moscow, his fourth visit to Russia since Trump took office.

Moscow’s forces hold around a fifth of Ukrainian territory and tens of thousands of people have been killed since the military offensive started in February 2022.

Putin says he is open to direct peace talks with Ukraine

After rejecting a US-Ukrainian offer for a full and unconditional ceasefire last month, Putin announced a surprise Easter truce over the weekend.

Fighting dipped during the 30-hour period but Russia launched fresh attacks on residential areas on Monday and Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said.

Kyiv and its allies dismissed the truce as a public relations exercise from Putin.

“The Easter truce that he announced somewhat unexpectedly was a marketing operation, a charm operation aimed at preventing President Trump from becoming impatient and angry,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told FranceInfo radio.

London meeting

Ukraine’s allies will meet in London on Wednesday, a senior Kyiv official told AFP, when they are expected to continue discussions on the contours of a possible deal they could all get behind.

European leaders are scrambling to work out how to support Ukraine should Trump pull Washington’s vital military and financial backing.

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of breaching Easter truce

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his team’s “first priority” at the London talks would be “an unconditional ceasefire”.

Zelensky proposed to Russia on Sunday a half of missile and drones strikes against civilian facilities for at least 30 days.

While saying he would “analyse” the idea, Putin threw doubt on it 24 hours later by accusing Kyiv of using civilian facilities for military purposes.

He held open the prospect of bilateral talks on the topic, though the Kremlin said there were no fixed plans to engage with Kyiv.

“There are no concrete plans (to talk), there is readiness from Putin to discuss this question,” Peskov said Tuesday.

“If we are talking about civilian infrastructure, then we need to understand, when is it civilian infrastructure and when is it a military target,” he added.

Russian attacks

Russia hit a residential area in the eastern Ukrainian city of Myrnograd with drones Tuesday, killing three people and wounding two, local authorities said.

One person was reported dead and 23 wounded after two guided aerial bombs pounded the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, the region’s governor said.

Photos from Ukraine’s emergency services showed the outer walls of an apartment block blown open and a bloodied man tended by medics on a stretcher, with bandages around his head and arms.

“One guided aerial bomb hit an infrastructure facility, another one hit a densely populated neighbourhood, a residential building directly,” Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram.

Russian strikes wounded another six in the southern city of Kherson and seven in Kharkiv in the northeast, officials said.

The Russian army meanwhile claimed to have captured a village in the eastern Donetsk region, where its troops are advancing.

In Paris last week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio presented Washington’s plan for ending the conflict, though both he and Trump warned that Washington’s patience was running thin and could lead it to withdraw.

Many in Ukraine fear any US-brokered settlement would benefit Russia.

Donald Trump Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Steve Witkoff Russia Ukraine ceasefire ceasefire in Ukraine

Comments

200 characters

US envoy to visit Moscow as US pushes for ceasefire

Aurangzeb highlights Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability at G-24 meeting

Pakistan reiterates pledge to IMF on economic reforms

At least 20 feared killed in attack on tourists in Indian held Kashmir, security sources say

Pakistan, Malaysia explore digital finance alliance

KSE-100 Index ends flat after range-bound trading

Gold continues to soar, gains further Rs5,900 to hit fresh record high in Pakistan

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Law Minister pledges ‘constitutional solution’ to canals dispute with Sindh

Engro Fertilizers profit plunges 63% to Rs2.9bn in Jan-Mar 2025

CCP approves merger of Junaid Jamshed, U&I Garments

Read more stories