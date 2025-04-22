AIRLINK 182.11 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.08%)
Karachi Kings’ Aamir Jamal fined for breaching code of conduct: PCB

BR Web Desk Published 22 Apr, 2025 01:13pm

Karachi Kings’ Aamir Jamal was fined five percent of his match fee for breaching HBL PSL’s code of conduct during fixture against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Monday night.

Aamir was fined for violating Article 2.5 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the 15th over of the first innings, when Aamir after dismissing Hussain went close to the batter and made a remark, said the PCB.

Article 2.5 reads as: “Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a match”.

The charges were imposed by on-field umpires Faisal Khan Aafreedi and Paul Reiffel.

Aamir pleaded guilty to the charges and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Iftikhar Ahmed.

On Monday, Karachi Kings edged past Peshawar Zalmi in a nail-biting Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 clash at the National Stadium, with David Warner and Khushdil Shah leading the charge in a tense chase that ended with just three balls to spare.

The victory gives Karachi a crucial boost in the mid-table race, while Peshawar are left to reassess their batting depth.

