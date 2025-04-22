AIRLINK 182.90 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.52%)
BOP 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
CNERGY 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
CPHL 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.77%)
FCCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.05%)
FFL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
HUBC 147.19 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.34%)
HUMNL 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 5.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.08%)
OGDC 212.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.06%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
POWER 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.72%)
PPL 171.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.18%)
PTC 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.06%)
SEARL 95.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.45%)
SSGC 42.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.03%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
TELE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.4%)
TPLP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TRG 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.44%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
BR100 12,710 Increased By 7.6 (0.06%)
BR30 38,389 Increased By 131.4 (0.34%)
KSE100 118,537 Increased By 153.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 36,400 Increased By 5.3 (0.01%)
Apr 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

‘A true father to us’ - Filipinos mourn Pope Francis

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2025 11:50am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MANILA: Hundreds of Filipinos gathered at a solemn Mass held for Pope Francis on Tuesday, following his passing that has stirred deep sorrow among Catholics around the world, many of whom saw him as a humble and compassionate leader.

In one of the world’s largest Catholic strongholds, the grief was palpable as worshippers filled churches to honour the pontiff, known affectionately in the Philippines as “Lolo Kiko”, or Grandpa Kiko.

One of the chapels inside the Manila Cathedral displayed a framed photo of the Argentine pope surrounded by flowers and candles, as prayers for his eternal repose and solemn hymns sung by the choir echoed through the church.

“Lolo Kiko was a true father to us,” said Cardinal Jose Advincula, the archbishop of Manila, during the morning Mass he led at the cathedral.

Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, died on Monday after suffering a stroke and cardiac arrest, the Vatican said, ending an often turbulent reign in which he sought to overhaul an ancient and divided institution.

The Philippines, home to more than 80 million Catholics, has long had a special connection with Francis, who visited the country in 2015, drawing a record crowd of up to seven million people at a historic Mass in the capital.

In his homily, the pope urged Filipinos to shun “social structures which perpetuate poverty, ignorance and corruption”.

Francis’ journey included a visit to Tacloban, where he met with survivors of Typhoon Haiyan, the deadliest storm in Philippine history.

Powerful force

Cardinal Advincula described the 2015 visit of Francis as “a moment of grace forever etched in our memory”.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, a Catholic, described Francis as the “best pope in my lifetime” as he expressed deep sorrow over his passing.

East Timor starts seven days of mourning for Pope Francis’ death

The Catholic Church in the Philippines has been a powerful force in society, helping to oust two leaders, most notably the father and namesake of the current president, and speaking out against injustices and human rights abuses, including a spree of killings in former President Rodrigo Duterte’s controversial “war on drugs”.

As the Church prepares for a new conclave, attention has turned to what could be a historic shift - one the possible candidates to succeed Pope Francis is Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle.

Tagle, 67 is often called the “Asian Francis” because of his similar commitment to social justice and if elected he would be the first pontiff from Asia, where only the Philippines and East Timor have majority Catholic populations.

On paper, Tagle, who generally prefers to be called by his nickname “Chito”, seems to have all the boxes ticked to qualify him to be a pope.

He has had decades of pastoral experience since his ordination to the priesthood in 1982.

He then gained administrative experience, first as bishop of Imus and then as archbishop of Manila.

Pope Francis Philippines Catholics Pope Francis died Pope Francis’ funeral Lolo Kiko

Comments

200 characters

‘A true father to us’ - Filipinos mourn Pope Francis

PM for deeper economic ties with UAE

Pakistan, Malaysia explore digital finance alliance

Intra-day update: Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

US finalises tariffs on Southeast Asian solar imports

Dollar wallows near 3-year low as Trump’s attacks on Fed chief unnerve traders

BHC declares: Agri income levy falls under provincial jurisdiction

Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index faces range-bound trading

Trade, consular affairs and culture: Pakistan, UAE take big step to boost ties

Decisions, orders: Ministries’ delay ‘tactics’ draw the ire of SIFC’s EC

Authorised by AGPR: CPPA-G receives Rs148.75bn from SBP on TDS account

Read more stories