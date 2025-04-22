AIRLINK 182.70 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.4%)
BOP 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
CNERGY 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
CPHL 94.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.66%)
FCCL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.07%)
FFL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
HUBC 147.20 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.35%)
HUMNL 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
MLCF 68.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.27%)
OGDC 212.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.13%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.83%)
PPL 171.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.18%)
PTC 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.06%)
SEARL 95.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.35%)
SSGC 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.01%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.13%)
TPLP 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
TRG 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.44%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
BR100 12,710 Increased By 7.6 (0.06%)
BR30 38,389 Increased By 131.4 (0.34%)
KSE100 118,538 Increased By 155 (0.13%)
KSE30 36,404 Increased By 8.8 (0.02%)
Apr 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India under tariff pressure to give Amazon and Walmart full market access, FT reports

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2025 11:42am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump’s administration intends to press India to give online retailers such as Amazon and Walmart full access to its $125 billion e-commerce market, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing industry executives, lobbyists and US government officials.

The US plans to push Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for a level playing field on ecommerce in wide-ranging talks on a US-India trade agreement set to also cover sectors from food to cars, the newspaper reported.

Donald Trump Walmart Amazon Tariffs Prime Minister Narendra Modi US India trade agreement

Comments

200 characters

India under tariff pressure to give Amazon and Walmart full market access, FT reports

PM for deeper economic ties with UAE

Pakistan, Malaysia explore digital finance alliance

Intra-day update: Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

US finalises tariffs on Southeast Asian solar imports

Dollar wallows near 3-year low as Trump’s attacks on Fed chief unnerve traders

BHC declares: Agri income levy falls under provincial jurisdiction

Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index faces range-bound trading

Trade, consular affairs and culture: Pakistan, UAE take big step to boost ties

Decisions, orders: Ministries’ delay ‘tactics’ draw the ire of SIFC’s EC

Authorised by AGPR: CPPA-G receives Rs148.75bn from SBP on TDS account

Read more stories