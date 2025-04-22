AIRLINK 183.15 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (1.65%)
BOP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
CNERGY 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
CPHL 94.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.87%)
FCCL 47.05 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.14%)
FFL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
HUBC 147.20 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.35%)
HUMNL 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
MLCF 68.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.21%)
OGDC 212.70 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PAEL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.8%)
POWER 14.66 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (8.27%)
PPL 171.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.07%)
PTC 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.06%)
SEARL 95.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.61%)
SSGC 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.01%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.26%)
TPLP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.24%)
TRG 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
WAVESAPP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
BR100 12,713 Increased By 10.5 (0.08%)
BR30 38,415 Increased By 157.3 (0.41%)
KSE100 118,535 Increased By 151.3 (0.13%)
KSE30 36,400 Increased By 5 (0.01%)
Markets

Chevron cuts output at Wheatstone LNG facility for planned maintenance

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2025 11:26am

SINGAPORE: Chevron is conducting minor planned maintenance at its Wheatstone natural gas facility in Australia, temporarily reducing production rates on LNG Train 1, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“The annual service event is expected to be completed within the coming week,” the spokesperson said, adding that domestic gas production has remained unaffected.

Chevron announces first oil at Ballymore project in US Gulf

The Chevron-operated Wheatstone facility comprises two LNG trains with a combined export capacity of 8.9 million tons per annum, and a domestic gas plant.

Last year, two-thirds of its LNG exports were shipped to Japan, according to data by analytics firm Kpler.

Chevron LNG exports

