AIRLINK 179.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.34%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.1%)
CNERGY 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CPHL 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.49%)
FCCL 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 16.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.47%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
HUBC 147.65 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (1.66%)
HUMNL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
MLCF 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.35%)
OGDC 212.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.08%)
PACE 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2%)
PIAHCLA 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
PPL 171.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.11%)
PRL 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.1%)
PTC 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.88%)
SEARL 96.35 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.54%)
SSGC 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.45%)
SYM 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TRG 65.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,729 Increased By 26.8 (0.21%)
BR30 38,400 Increased By 142.6 (0.37%)
KSE100 118,577 Increased By 194 (0.16%)
KSE30 36,473 Increased By 77.5 (0.21%)
Apr 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold maintains record rally following Trump’s criticism of Fed chief

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2025 08:29am

Gold prices continued their record rally on Tuesday, driven by concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump’s criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which dampened risk sentiment and drove investors towards the safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold was up 1.4% at $3,472.49 an ounce, as of 0247 GMT, after touching a record high of $3,473.03 per ounce earlier in the session.

“Investors have been giving a wide berth to U.S. assets amid tariff worries and Trump-Powell dramas, which has kept gold in prime position to capitalise on the dollar’s woes,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Trump reiterated his call for an immediate reduction in interest rates on Monday, warning that the U.S. economy could face a slowdown, while criticizing Powell’s stance to keep rates unchanged until clarity on the inflation impact of Trump’s tariff plans.

Asian stock markets struggled to maintain stability following a rapid sell-off of U.S. assets that weakened Wall Street and the dollar.

On Monday, China accused Washington of abusing tariffs and warned countries against striking a broader economic deal with the U.S. at its expense.

“There remains a chance of a pullback given the rapid rate of gains on display so far this month. But there is reason to believe that buyers will be keen on gold should a pullback occur given that high economic uncertainty remains a prevailing market theme,” Waterer said.

Gold price per tola jumps Rs8,100 to hit another record high in Pakistan

Gold, viewed as a safe-haven against economic uncertainties, surpassed the $3,300 mark last Wednesday and continued its upward trajectory, crossing $3,400 on Monday.

Markets are eagerly anticipating speeches from several Fed officials later this week, hoping for insights into future monetary policy amid concerns about central bank’s independence.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $32.57 an ounce, platinum gained 0.3% to $964.78, while palladium rose 1.3% to $939.50.

Gold Spot gold US gold bullion

Comments

200 characters

Gold maintains record rally following Trump’s criticism of Fed chief

US finalises tariffs on Southeast Asian solar imports

BHC declares: Agri income levy falls under provincial jurisdiction

Minister launches Season-2 of Uraan innovation hub

Trade, consular affairs and culture: Pakistan, UAE take big step to boost ties

Decisions, orders: Ministries’ delay ‘tactics’ draw the ire of SIFC’s EC

Authorised by AGPR: CPPA-G receives Rs148.75bn from SBP on TDS account

28 newly-appointed TIOs: MoC initiates pre-departure training programme

Telenor’s and Orion’s acquisition: CCP decision delay threatens pact: PTCL chief

Performance scheme: FBR’s low-level employees protest denial of benefits

Taxpayers irked as IRS incorrectly marks them as ‘non-active’

Read more stories