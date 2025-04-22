Bulls assert dominance

KARACHI: Sentiment at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained positive on Monday, largely driven by better-than-expected corporate earnings.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 1,068 points, or 0.91 percent, closing at 118,383.38 points on Monday compared to 117,315.59 points on Friday. The daily volume at the ready counter rose to 672 million shares as against 425 million shares in the previous session.

On Monday, BRIndex100 opened at 12,580.53 points and closed at 12,702.21 points, which was 121.68 points or 0.97 percent higher than previous close. Total volume at BRIndex100 was 590 million shares. BRIndex30 increased by 345.79 points or 0.91 percent to close at 38,257.59 points with a total volume of 431 million shares.

Similarly, the total traded value on the ready counter surged to Rs 36.42 billion up from Rs 34.49 billion. The market capitalization increased by Rs 119 billion to Rs 14.464 trillion. Out of 451 active scrips, 252 closed in positive and 158 in negative while the value of 41 stocks remained unchanged.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 103 million shares and closed at Rs 8.55 followed by Power Cement closed at Rs 13.54 with 62.5 million shares. B.O. Punjab ranked third with share trading of 42.5 million shares and it closed at Rs 11.42.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited and Atlas Honda Limited were the top gainers increasing by Rs 99.00 and Rs 43.39 respectively to close at Rs 23,099.00 and Rs 1,116.13, while Hoechst Pakistan Limited and Nestle Pakistan Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 184.70 and Rs 98.86 respectively to close at Rs 3,012.30 and Rs 7,001.14.

Analysts said bulls dominated the trading floor as investors capitalized on attractive valuations, with the benchmark index closing up by 0.9. Majority of buying was seen in banking stocks where MEBL, MCB, and UBL alone contributed 648 points to the index gains.

Muhammad Rizwan Director Brokerage Chase Securities Pakistan said the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) had a strong day. Earnings announcements from Sazgar, GHNI, and MEBL exceeded market expectations, boosting investor sentiment, while the banking sector largely contributed to the index gain.

BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 23,005.72 points, registering a gain of 235.09 points or 1.03 percent, with a total turnover of 8.34 million. BR Cement Index ended the session at 14,564.68 points, up by 195.84 points or 1.36 percent, with a turnover of 126.21 million.

BR Commercial Banks Index settled at 34,467.45 points, rising 860.53 points or 2.56 percent, with a turnover of 78.58 million. BR Power Generation & Distribution Index closed at 20,312.67 points, increasing 297.95 points or 1.49 percent, with a total turnover of 22.15 million.

BR Oil & Gas Index ended marginally higher at 11,806.46 points, gaining 1.29 points or 0.01 percent, with a turnover of 72.23 million. BR Technology & Communication Index was closed at 4,839.28 points, down 25.88 points or 0.53 percent, with a turnover of 28.88 million.

Analysts at Topline said that bulls asserted their dominance and the rally was largely driven by better-than-expected corporate earnings, which bolstered investor sentiment and sparked widespread buying.

Among the key highlights of the session were the impressive financial results announced by Meezan Bank Limited (MEBL) and Sazgar Engineering Works (SAZEW). Both companies outperformed expectations and emerged as the stars of the day, driving significant investor interest and uplifting the broader market tone, they added.

