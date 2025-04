ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday appreciated the 9.3% increase in the exports of Pakistan’s textile sector from July 2024 to March this year.

“The textile sector’s exports have reached a record high of $13.613 billion, which is highly encouraging.

The 6.27% increase in textile exports in March compared to the previous month reflects the positive direction of Pakistan’s economic growth and government policies,“ the prime minister said in a statement.