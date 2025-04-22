SSGCL files plea for price increase

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) filed an amended petition for raise in natural gas price for fiscal year 2024-25.

The company filed a petition with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on November 29, 2024 and submitted an amended petition on March 26, 2025, seeking the determination of its Estimated Revenue Requirement (ERR) for the financial year 2025-26 under Section 8(1) of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002, and Rule 4(2) of the Natural Gas Tariff Rules.

According to an OGRA spokesperson, the SSGCL has proposed an average prescribed gas price of Rs1,801.86 per MMBTU, compared to the previously approved rate of Rs1,762.51 per MMBTU for the FY 2024-25 Revised Estimated Revenue Requirement (RERR).

Moreover, the SSGCL has also claimed previous year shortfall up to FY 2022-23 at Rs498,764 million (i.e., Rs2,335.63 per MMBTU). Additionally, the company has claimed a Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) cost of service at Rs57.04 per MMBTU.

The spokesperson further stated that OGRA will evaluate the petition and announce its decision after conducting a detailed review in accordance with regulatory procedures and standards of prudence.

