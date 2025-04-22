ACIAR-CSIRO team visits UAF

FAISALABAD: Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) and Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) team visited University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and its Toba Tek Singh Sub-campus to discuss the progress and future planning for the effective implementation of the activities under ACIAR funded project entitled “Climate Resilient and Adaptive Water Allocation in Pakistan”.

Prof Dr Asif Kamran, in-country Socioeconomic Lead briefed about the progress on the socioeconomic and irrigation agronomy component led by UAF Team.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025