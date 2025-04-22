LUMS holds media briefing: Key environmental, water-related challenges discussed

LAHORE: In connection with World Earth Day, a media briefing was held at the Water Informatics and Technology (WIT) Centre at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), where key environmental and water-related challenges facing Pakistan were discussed.

The session was led by Dr Abubakr Muhammad, Director of WIT, with faculty members Dr Talha Manzoor, Dr Tauqeer Abbas, and Dr Muhammad Owais also in attendance.

Dr Abubakr Muhammad emphasized that this year’s Earth Day theme Our Power, Our Planet underscores the importance of sustainable and renewable energy. He pointed out the deepening impact of climate change on water resources, noting that rainfall patterns in Pakistan have become increasingly erratic, affecting agricultural productivity.

He highlighted the urgent need to educate farmers on efficient irrigation practices and to develop early warning systems for climate-induced disasters. “Pakistan has nearly 7,000 glaciers that are melting rapidly, yet there is no robust monitoring system in place,” he said. He stressed the importance of adopting climate-smart farming methods, particularly in water-intensive crops like rice, and called on the government to make more informed decisions to mitigate climate risks. Despite contributing just 1% to global carbon emissions, Pakistan remains among the most climate-vulnerable countries. Dr Muhammad Owais echoed these concerns, calling for innovation in agriculture and improvements in governance.

“Pakistan ranks eighth globally among countries most affected by climate risks,” he stated.

Dr Talha Manzoor shared that his team is working on integrated system models to combat climate change. Referring to a 2024 report submitted by Pakistan to the United Nations, he revealed that agriculture and energy sectors account for the highest share of national carbon emissions — 46% and 40% respectively. He emphasized the need to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50% and said WIT is developing models that can help achieve these reductions.

Dr Tauqeer Abbas stressed the importance of building new dams and treating industrial wastewater to meet energy demands.

“We waste a significant amount of water, but if treated, industrial wastewater could be a viable energy source,” he said.

He also highlighted the untapped potential of biogas, stating that one ton of biogas can produce up to one megawatt of electricity.

“We need long-term planning — not just for five or ten years, but decades. Public-private partnerships can play a vital role in addressing these challenges,” he concluded.

