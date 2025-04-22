AIRLINK 180.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.67%)
BOP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
CNERGY 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 95.23 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.03%)
FCCL 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.74%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.09%)
FLYNG 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.85%)
HUBC 145.24 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.73%)
HUMNL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
KOSM 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (6%)
OGDC 212.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.31%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 47.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.77%)
PIAHCLA 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
POWER 13.54 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.99%)
PPL 170.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)
PRL 34.67 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.17%)
PTC 22.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
SEARL 95.83 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.93%)
SSGC 43.37 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.12%)
SYM 14.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
TPLP 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TRG 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,702 Increased By 113.8 (0.9%)
BR30 38,258 Increased By 378.2 (1%)
KSE100 118,383 Increased By 1067.8 (0.91%)
KSE30 36,395 Increased By 278.8 (0.77%)
Apr 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-22

Transportation of goods: Tribunal rejects customs’ objection regarding change of vehicle

Hamid Waleed Published 22 Apr, 2025 05:55am

LAHORE: A tribunal has rejected customs objection regarding change of vehicle for transportation of imported goods as no such rules were mentioned in the show-cause notice which obligates the importer to retain the same vehicle for transportation purposes.

According to details, a Collectorate of Customs had intercepted a vehicle/truck for scrutiny purposes. Driver of the said vehicle produced Goods Declaration (GD) however, it was not accepted on the ground of mis-declaration and discrepancies between the goods mentioned in the GD and the goods loaded in the vehicle. After the issuance of notice in accordance with law, the matter was adjudicated by the department.

The Collector of Customs (Adjudication) confiscated the goods outright in favour of the state. However, the vehicle and the container were given to the lawful claimant/owner of the seized vehicle to redeem the same against payment of redemption fine.

The importer challenged the order in the appellate tribunal and contended that goods were lawfully imported after making due taxes of the same through GD and got the goods clearance from the concerned clearance collectorate on the basis of valid documentation.

However, the seizing authority illegally and unlawfully deprived him from his lawful trade and seized the goods along with the vehicle. He further contended that there was no justification for the customs authorities even to keep the goods and vehicle for a while and the GD was rejected on unreasonable grounds without making verification from the concerned authority.

The appellate tribunal took into consideration of this material aspect of the matter and decided in favour of the importer, saying that the relevant customs authority rejected the plea of the importer that GD did not match with the seized truck. It pointed out that the said belief of the seizing authority was based on assumption as no reference of any other admissible document was given in this respect.

The tribunal also noted that the seizing authority had objected regarding the vehicle with different number used for transportation of goods against the one brought the vehicle within the country. The tribunal pointed that the department was unable to show if there is any restriction on changing the conveyance/vehicle.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

customs imported goods tribunal transportation of goods

Comments

200 characters

Transportation of goods: Tribunal rejects customs’ objection regarding change of vehicle

BHC declares: Agri income levy falls under provincial jurisdiction

Minister launches Season-2 of Uraan innovation hub

Trade, consular affairs and culture: Pakistan, UAE take big step to boost ties

Massive turnout at expatriates’ event: The PM was all smiles

Decisions, orders: Ministries’ delay ‘tactics’ draw the ire of SIFC’s EC

Authorised by AGPR: CPPA-G receives Rs148.75bn from SBP on TDS account

28 newly-appointed TIOs: MoC initiates pre-departure training programme

Telenor’s and Orion’s acquisition: CCP decision delay threatens pact: PTCL chief

Performance scheme: FBR’s low-level employees protest denial of benefits

Taxpayers irked as IRS incorrectly marks them as ‘non-active’

Read more stories