Punjab CM announces Rs110bn package for wheat farmers

Recorder Report Published 22 Apr, 2025 05:55am

LAHORE: The Punjab province has given a record package for the wheat farmers across Pakistan and no subsidy or significant assistance is being given to the wheat farmers in any province except Punjab.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given a total package of Rs 110 billion for wheat farmers for the first time in the history of the province.

The chief minister presided over a special meeting in which important decisions were approved. The CM has approved a relief package worth Rs 25 billion for the wheat farmers under the “Wheat Farmer Support Programme.” She has directed to grant Rs 5,000 per acre to the wheat farmers and the farmers will get Rs 25,000 on 5 acres of wheat land.

The chief minister has directed to carry out a mandatory amendment to make flour mills comply to purchase at least 25-percent wheat. She has approved the “Electronic Warehouse Housing Reset” policy and a notification has been issued. She has directed the provincial agriculture minister to monitor the wheat procurement campaign. The Price Control Department will assist in the wheat procurement campaign. She has directed the Bank of Punjab to establish a credit line of Rs 100 billion.

It was informed in the briefing that wheat farmers purchased agricultural inputs approximately worth Rs 55 billion through Kisan Card. The wheat farmers were given a subsidy of Rs 10 billion on 9500 tractors. About 1000 tractors were given free of cost to wheat farmers at a cost of Rs 2.5 billion. The wheat farmers were given a subsidy worth Rs 8 billion for tube well solarisation.

It was further informed in the briefing that farmers are being given a subsidy of Rs 8 billion on 5000 super seeders. The wheat farmers will be given approximately Rs 25 billion per acre under the Farmer Support Programme. The farmer who grows maximum wheat across the province will get 85 horsepower tractor worth Rs 4.5 million free of cost. The farmer who comes second in the wheat growing competition across the province will get a 75 horsepower tractor worth Rs 4 million. The farmer who comes third in the wheat growing competition across the province will get a 60 horsepower tractor worth Rs 3.5 million.

It was informed in the briefing that the farmer who grows maximum amount of wheat in each district will get Rs 1 million, the second place will get Rs 0.8 million and the third place will get Rs 0.5 million. On the whole, farmers will get Rs 104 million as a prize in the wheat growing campaign. An agriculture internship program worth Rs 1.25 billion has been launched for the guidance of wheat farmers in Punjab.

As many as 1000 interns will remain in the field for the facilitation and support of wheat farmers across the province. Farmers cultivating cotton will get Rs 25,000 per block, worth Rs 375 million. Active participation of stakeholders and every citizen is essential.

The chief minister urged all stakeholders and citizens to take holistic responsibility for the protection of our environment and remain an active part of this drive as well as for its permanent solution.

