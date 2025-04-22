AIRLINK 180.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.67%)
Opinion Print 2025-04-22

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Dar’s Kabul visit

Anjum Ibrahim Published 22 Apr, 2025 05:55am

“It disproved your theory.”

“What theory?”

“That what GPS wants he gets.”

“OK so the power that be decided that the economy could not withstand another GPS term and it is time you appreciate that decision!”

“Oh I do, I surely do, but then he was conferred the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and given the fact that a new international world order is in the making and GPS represents the old world order…”

“There I agree his wearing an ill-fitting Western suit while the Afghans were dressed in their traditional dress…”

“That brings me to precisely what I meant when I said your theory that GPS gets what he wants is debunked. He did not, I repeat did not want to go to Kabul…”

“Hey it’s not as if he has a back-up like The Brown Pope who has two back-ups. The Talal and the Khattak and…”

“He has never ever wanted a second in command.”

“But yet he is himself the second in command to the Prime Minister. I mean as the Deputy Prime Minister…”

“Maybe for a few days when Shehbaz Sharif is away the GPS mouse may play?”

“Don’t be facetious anyway I have it on very good authority that he did not want to go to Kabul but was given no option so he did as an International Monetary Fund – set condition.”

“I don’t think he has the…the wherewithal to set conditions for anyone but his counterpart samdhi…”

“And that’s what he did. He insisted he be transported on the Prime Minister’s plane, and…and wait let me finish he insisted that he take the top team of the state-run television and…”

“Top Team?”

“A team with a finely honed capacity to show only GPS talking and whitewashing anything that the Afghans may have said.”

“But all other channels…”

“That was part of the condition.”

“Right and so was the visit a success?”

“The GPS said it was, but we were not informed of what those extremely sour looking Afghans with voluminous shalwars that made GPS’s rather loose fitting and more comfortable trousers look…”

“Gotcha.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS

