AIRLINK 180.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.67%)
BOP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
CNERGY 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 95.23 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.03%)
FCCL 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.74%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.09%)
FLYNG 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.85%)
HUBC 145.24 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.73%)
HUMNL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
KOSM 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (6%)
OGDC 212.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.31%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 47.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.77%)
PIAHCLA 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
POWER 13.54 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.99%)
PPL 170.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)
PRL 34.67 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.17%)
PTC 22.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
SEARL 95.83 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.93%)
SSGC 43.37 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.12%)
SYM 14.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
TPLP 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TRG 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,702 Increased By 113.8 (0.9%)
BR30 38,258 Increased By 378.2 (1%)
KSE100 118,383 Increased By 1067.8 (0.91%)
KSE30 36,395 Increased By 278.8 (0.77%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-22

Justice Mansoor takes oath as acting CJP

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 22 Apr, 2025 05:55am

ISLAMABAD: Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took oath on Monday as the acting Chief Justice of Pakistan, stepping in while Chief Justice Yahya Afridi dashed off to China to attend a judicial summit.

The oath taking ceremony for the acting Chief Justice of Pakistan – Justice Shah was once the frontrunner to become the country’s top judge – respected for his independence, clarity of thought, and bold reformist stance, but that thing changed last year, when the 26th Amendment altered the line of succession, effectively allowing Justice Afridi to become the CJP.

For his supporter lawyers, Justice Shah’s brief five-day term, from April 22 to 26, is more than just a temporary role – it’s a glimpse of a lost opportunity. Meanwhile, Chief Justice Afridi is in Hangzhou, representing Pakistan at a summit of top judges from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Talks there will cover cybercrime, commercial law, climate justice, and legal aid cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

China Justice Mansoor Ali Shah CJP Yahya Afridi acting CJP judicial summit

