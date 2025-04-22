Justice Mansoor takes oath as acting CJP

ISLAMABAD: Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took oath on Monday as the acting Chief Justice of Pakistan, stepping in while Chief Justice Yahya Afridi dashed off to China to attend a judicial summit.

The oath taking ceremony for the acting Chief Justice of Pakistan – Justice Shah was once the frontrunner to become the country’s top judge – respected for his independence, clarity of thought, and bold reformist stance, but that thing changed last year, when the 26th Amendment altered the line of succession, effectively allowing Justice Afridi to become the CJP.

For his supporter lawyers, Justice Shah’s brief five-day term, from April 22 to 26, is more than just a temporary role – it’s a glimpse of a lost opportunity. Meanwhile, Chief Justice Afridi is in Hangzhou, representing Pakistan at a summit of top judges from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Talks there will cover cybercrime, commercial law, climate justice, and legal aid cooperation.

