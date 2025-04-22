Forces eliminate six terrorists in KP IBOs

ISLAMABAD: Security forces eliminated six terrorists in two separate Intelligence-Based Operations conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on April 20 and 21, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

In the first operation, launched on credible intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the Razmak area of North Waziristan district, troops effectively engaged the hideout, killing five terrorists on the spot.

In a separate operation carried out in South Waziristan, security forces successfully neutralised a high-profile terrorist ring leader, Zabi Ullah alias Zakran. The individual was reportedly involved in numerous attacks targeting security personnel and in the killing of innocent civilians. He was also on the most-wanted list of law enforcement agencies.

Following the engagements, sanitisation operations are underway to eliminate any remaining threats in the area.

