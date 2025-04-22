Report on situation of J&K to be presented at OIC CFMs

ISLAMABAD: OIC Special Envoy on Jammu and Kashmir, Ambassador Yousef Aldoubeay has informed that a detailed report on the situation of Jammu and Kashmir would be presented in the upcoming meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs).

He said that Jammu and Kashmir is one of the oldest disputes on the agenda of both the UN as well as the OIC.

He stressed that not only the OIC as an organization, but every member of the OIC extends firm support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for the right of self-determination.

India Study Centre (ISC) of the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad organized an event in collaboration with the Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) titled ‘Conflict Resolution Workshop.

The occasion was graced by Ambassador Yousef Aldoubeay, Special Envoy of OIC Secretary General on Jammu and Kashmir.

He said there are two reasons for his current visit to Pakistan. One is to learn and see the changing dynamics of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, particularly following the Indian steps of August 5, 2019.

In this regard, a visit to Muzaffarabad and meeting with the people and officials there had been extremely helpful. The second reason for the visit is to give reassurance to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and reiterate OIC’s firm commitment to the just cause of the Kashmiri people.

Following the workshop, where eminent panellists highlighted various aspects of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, certificates were awarded to the participants in recognition of their active engagement in a fellowship programme offered by the YFK.

Director General ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, in his welcome remarks, said that Pakistan values OIC’s consistent and unwavering support for the Kashmir cause, which remains at the core of the OIC’s agenda. The OIC has unequivocally condemned India’s gross and systematic violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people and firmly upheld the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN Charter and the relevant Security Council resolutions. Pakistan also appreciates the focus of the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) Standing Mechanism on monitoring and reporting human rights abuses and serving as a repository for information that helps increase awareness internationally. The situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir continues to be a cause for deep concern.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025