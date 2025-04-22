M-6 & M-9 motorways: Aleem says $2bn projects in Sindh to begin this year

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has announced that the $2 billion projects for the M-6 and M-9 Motorways in Sindh are scheduled to begin this year.

While chairing a high-level meeting of the National Highways Authority (NHA) Central Zone, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan said that the government aims to commence work on the Mansehra, Naran, and Kaghan motorways in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the same period.

He stated that the Quetta-Karachi N-25 highway in Balochistan is also being upgraded into 4 lanes motorway-standard.

Additionally, significant motorway projects connecting Sukkur, Hyderabad, and Karachi in Sindh are also being initiated.

Aleem Khan requested detailed plan for the 18-kilometre link road from Lahore to Kasur and emphasised that NHA’s presentations should be purposeful and of high quality.

He instructed the Central Zone officials to expedite the pace of ongoing projects to ensure timely completion.

The federal minister asserted that public accountability was paramount and that mismanagement or corruption would not be tolerated. He stressed that the NHA must fulfil its responsibilities with integrity.

In his remarks, Aleem Khan reiterated that no compromise would be made on the quality of the work which should be up to the mark by all means.

He directed the NHA to enhance the aesthetics and cleanliness of entry points to cities and to ensure that new highways adhered to predetermined standards of maintenance and beautification.

During his visit to the NHA Central Zone Headquarters, the federal minister planted a tree and received a briefing on the department’s performance alongside the federal secretary for Communications and the chairman of NHA.

Aleem Khan encouraged officers to work with dedication and diligence, assuring them that their rightful benefits would be granted and that honest officials would be duly recognised and encouraged.

He also directed the NHA officials to hold a joint meeting with the Ring Road Authority to resolve pending issues without any further delay.

