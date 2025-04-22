Delay in execution of Balochistan dam projects irks Senate panel

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives expressed serious concern over the delay in construction of 23 small and mega dams in Balochistan of total estimated cost of Rs182.837 billion with Rs50.588 billion incurred to date.

The committee met with Senator Quratulain Marri in the chair at the Parliament House on Monday.

The committee was briefed on dam projects in Balochistan. It was told that a total of 23 dams —11 small and 12 mega— were planned. The total estimated cost was Rs182.837 billion, with Rs50.588 billion incurred to date. The committee chairperson expressed serious concern over the five-year delay in dam construction and directed that project-wise details be presented at the upcoming meeting.

The committee was briefed on construction of dams in Balochistan, the Sukkur-Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway, and realignment of the Karakoram Highway and the development projects of Gwadar.

The Ministry of Finance briefed the committee on development projects in Balochistan and reported that Rs50 million had been released to the province. This statement was endorsed by the Assistant Chief of Planning and Development, Balochistan. The chairperson, with the consensus of committee members, recommended completing the ongoing projects before initiating new ones.

The committee noted the consecutive absence of the secretary of Communication in its fourth meeting. The chairperson expressed serious concerns over the officer’s negligence and directed that summon be issued in his name for disregarding the Senate Committee. The committee summoned the Secretary Communication in the next meeting.

While addressing the chairperson’s concern regarding the deteriorated condition of the road from Hunza to Khunjerab, the National Highways Authority (NHA) representative explained that the damage was due to the frequent movement of heavy machinery and construction materials for the construction of the Bhasha and Dasu dams.

The chairperson, in consultation with committee members, stated that a meeting would be arranged in Hunza to witness the road conditions firsthand.

The committee was also briefed on international collaboration prospects, particularly regarding road infrastructure discussions with the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan during a recent visit.

The minister of state for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives stated that the prime minister had assured in various meetings that the Sukkur-Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway project would begin on a priority basis with PSDP funding if foreign funds are not available.

While providing an update on the projects in Gwadar, it was told to the committee that a 253km road has been constructed as per the Master Plan road network. A 50-bed hospital has been constructed on 68 acres, a state-of-the-art school has been built on 84 acres, public parks covering 20 acres have been developed, and 300 acres have been reserved for the establishment of a sports complex.

The chairperson raised the issue of fund releases in relation to project progress in the province and directed that a detailed report on all projects be submitted at the next meeting. She suggested that the committee and concerned authorities consider developing Gwadar to international standards and take concrete steps to attract investors and tourists.

