Omar condemns Afzal’s ‘derogatory’ remarks

ISLAMABAD: The opposition leader in National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan on Monday condemned disparaging remarks by a fellow party member, who criticised Aleema Khan, the sister of jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan, and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

Talking to reporters outside Islamabad High Court (IHC), Ayub rebuked disgruntled PTI MNA Sher Afzal Marwat for his recent criticism of Aleema Khan, emphasising that both she and Bushra Bibi have no involvement in the political affairs of the party.

“These ladies are homemakers and should be respected. Whether it’s Marwat or anyone else, they should not overstep boundaries,” Ayub said, warning against involving non-political family members in internal party conflicts.

Ayub also addressed ongoing speculation about potential backchannel discussions between PTI and the military, reaffirming that Imran Khan has never engaged in political compromises.

“Imran Khan neither seeks nor accepts any deal. The leaders currently in prison are political prisoners. The charges against them are politically motivated and part of a broader vendetta,” he added.

In response to recent comments by Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir, who expressed ambitions to transform Pakistan into a “hard state,” Ayub argued that such goals could not be realised without adhering to the rule of law and respecting the constitution.

He further criticised the Adiala Jail authorities, accusing them of ignoring Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders concerning visitation rights for Imran Khan.

“Despite an application filed two days ago, the court is yet to schedule a hearing. A diary number was assigned, but no progress has yet been made,” he lamented.

The PTI leader also challenged those who equate the military with the state, citing Article 7 of the Constitution to clarify that “the state comprises the federal and provincial governments, parliaments, and authorized institutions. The military is one of many state organs, not the state itself.”

