AIRLINK 179.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.34%)
BOP 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.63%)
CNERGY 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CPHL 95.60 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.39%)
FCCL 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
FLYNG 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
HUBC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.62%)
HUMNL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
MLCF 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.63%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PACE 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.11%)
PIAHCLA 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
PPL 170.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
PRL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.18%)
PTC 22.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.24%)
SEARL 96.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.26%)
SSGC 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.43%)
SYM 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
TPLP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 65.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,724 Increased By 22.2 (0.17%)
BR30 38,381 Increased By 123.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 118,581 Increased By 197.2 (0.17%)
KSE30 36,458 Increased By 63.3 (0.17%)
Apr 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-22

Iranian CG pays homage to Allama Iqbal

Press Release Published April 22, 2025 Updated April 22, 2025 08:30am

KARACHI: Hassan Nourian, Consul General of Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi, has lauded the role of Allama Iqbal in the improvement of Eastern philosophy and the Persian language in Pakistan.

The death anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being observed on 21st April across the country to acknowledge his services for getting a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Hassan Nourian said that in the eye of the Iranian people, Allama Muhammad Iqbal was the “Spiritual Father of Pakistan,” a visionary philosopher, poet, and political thinker. His profound contributions to the revival and modernisation of Eastern philosophy and the enrichment of the Persian language remain foundational to intellectual and cultural life in Pakistan. Through his poetic brilliance and philosophical depth, Iqbal sought to reconnect the Muslim world with its spiritual roots and philosophical heritage.

He said in his seminal work “The Reconstruction of Religious Thought in Islam,” Iqbal reinterpreted classical Islamic concepts through a modern philosophical lens. He emphasised selfhood (Khudi), the dynamic evolution of the human self, and urged Muslims to break free from fatalism and embrace a life of action and self-realization.

He advocated for a philosophy of balance—combining reason, spiritual intuition, and ethical values—as found in Eastern traditions. He played a crucial role in reviving pride in Eastern intellectual traditions and challenged Muslims to look inward for strength, rather than imitate the West blindly.

Iqbal’s Persian works were widely read and respected in both Iran and South Asia. In Pakistan, they contributed to the continued relevance of Persian literature, especially among scholars, poets, and academics. Institutions in Pakistan still study and celebrate Iqbal’s Persian poetry as part of national identity and cultural heritage.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan and Iran Hassan Nourian Allama Iqbal Iranian CG

Comments

200 characters

Iranian CG pays homage to Allama Iqbal

US finalises tariffs on Southeast Asian solar imports

BHC declares: Agri income levy falls under provincial jurisdiction

Minister launches Season-2 of Uraan innovation hub

Trade, consular affairs and culture: Pakistan, UAE take big step to boost ties

Decisions, orders: Ministries’ delay ‘tactics’ draw the ire of SIFC’s EC

Authorised by AGPR: CPPA-G receives Rs148.75bn from SBP on TDS account

28 newly-appointed TIOs: MoC initiates pre-departure training programme

Telenor’s and Orion’s acquisition: CCP decision delay threatens pact: PTCL chief

Performance scheme: FBR’s low-level employees protest denial of benefits

Taxpayers irked as IRS incorrectly marks them as ‘non-active’

Read more stories