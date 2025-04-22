Iranian CG pays homage to Allama Iqbal

KARACHI: Hassan Nourian, Consul General of Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi, has lauded the role of Allama Iqbal in the improvement of Eastern philosophy and the Persian language in Pakistan.

The death anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being observed on 21st April across the country to acknowledge his services for getting a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Hassan Nourian said that in the eye of the Iranian people, Allama Muhammad Iqbal was the “Spiritual Father of Pakistan,” a visionary philosopher, poet, and political thinker. His profound contributions to the revival and modernisation of Eastern philosophy and the enrichment of the Persian language remain foundational to intellectual and cultural life in Pakistan. Through his poetic brilliance and philosophical depth, Iqbal sought to reconnect the Muslim world with its spiritual roots and philosophical heritage.

He said in his seminal work “The Reconstruction of Religious Thought in Islam,” Iqbal reinterpreted classical Islamic concepts through a modern philosophical lens. He emphasised selfhood (Khudi), the dynamic evolution of the human self, and urged Muslims to break free from fatalism and embrace a life of action and self-realization.

He advocated for a philosophy of balance—combining reason, spiritual intuition, and ethical values—as found in Eastern traditions. He played a crucial role in reviving pride in Eastern intellectual traditions and challenged Muslims to look inward for strength, rather than imitate the West blindly.

Iqbal’s Persian works were widely read and respected in both Iran and South Asia. In Pakistan, they contributed to the continued relevance of Persian literature, especially among scholars, poets, and academics. Institutions in Pakistan still study and celebrate Iqbal’s Persian poetry as part of national identity and cultural heritage.

