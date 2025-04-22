Enough with the tariff war

The United States has unilaterally imposed excessive tariffs on nearly all its trading partners, including China, under contrived pretexts. This arbitrary policy has gravely infringed upon the legitimate rights of nations, flagrantly violated World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, eroded the rules-based multilateral trading system, and destabilized the global economy.

The Chinese government categorically condemns and opposes these actions, which epitomize economic bullying and trade protectionism. By weaponizing tariffs under populist slogans like “Make America Great Again” and “America First”, the US seeks to mask its systemic failures such as corruption, partisan gridlock, social polarization and bad governance, through coercion that harm both its citizens and the international community.

The US today has twisted tariffs into a geopolitical bludgeon, to coerce allies and adversaries alike. The US’ boastful rhetoric betrays a disdain for sovereign equality and democratic norms.

Such approach risks plunging the world into a Hobbesian era where brute force replaces rules-based diplomacy. As Chairman Mao astutely observed, “America is a paper tiger. One poke, and it will burst.”

The consequences of this misguided policy are stark. US tariffs on China and over 190 trading partners have triggered retaliatory measures, resulting in self-harming boomerang. American consumers face skyrocketing prices, while stock markets endure volatility.

Between April 7-8, US equities lost a value equivalent to the 2024 GDP of Germany and South Korea combined (~$5.7 trillion). Yet, when reports emerged regarding a potential 90-day tariff suspension, markets rebounded, exposing flaws of the policy. Worse, political elites have profited from this chaos, turning public welfare into a transactional commodity.

The US is destined to lose the tariff war to China and the world as its government executes a 180-degree U-turn in its tariffs policy.

On April 11, the US Customs and Border Protection exempted Chinese-made smartphones, computers, and semiconductors from “reciprocal tariffs”—a tacit admission that protectionism undermines its domestic industries. This abrupt reversal further underscores the hypocrisy of US trade policy.

While claiming to defend “reciprocity”, it weaponizes rules until domestic pain forces concessions, thus, the erosion of American credibility is palpable. As Henry Kissinger once warned, “It may be dangerous to be America’s enemy, but to be America’s friend is fatal.” In American eyes only interest counts, and today’s allies could be tomorrow’s targets.

China remains steadfast in upholding international law and fostering multilateral cooperation. Prioritizing high-quality development, China is driving innovation. The Shenzhou-20 spacecraft prepares for its historic mission, the CR450 bullet train achieves 450 km/h speed, DeepSeek AI redefines global tech discourse, and Unitree’s quadruped robots capture worldwide attention.

Transitioning from the “world’s factory” to an “innovation hub”, China has been making tremendous progress from decades of investment—not by economic exploitation. In contrast, the US attempts to reverse globalization through decoupling and delinking, defying economic reality and threatening humanity’s shared future.

As the world’s second-largest economy and consumer market, China remains committed to reform and opening up. China will further deepen institutional reforms in rules, regulations, and standards; implement trade facilitation and liberalization; and cultivate a market-driven and law-based friendly business environment.

While saying ‘no’ to hegemonic bullying, China stands ready for dialogue based on mutual respect, mutual benefit and equality. Should the US persist in undermining the Chinese security and interests, China will respond resolutely. The 125% tariffs on US goods have already rendered them uncompetitive in China. Further escalation will only cement this chapter of economic rivalry as a cautionary tale.

The choice in this tariff war is quite clear, either the US embraces cooperation and consultation, or faces isolation and humiliation; the ball is now in the U.S. court.

The Chinese people are resilient and patient, and we are on the right side of history. As a proud nation and a glorious civilization of more than five thousand years, China was born out of wars, internal strifes and numerous sufferings, and it will continue advancing its socialist market economy for national renaissance and the shared prosperity for all, with or without the tariff war by the US.

