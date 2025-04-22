AIRLINK 179.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.34%)
BOP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.01%)
CNERGY 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CPHL 95.68 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.47%)
FCCL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FFL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
FLYNG 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
HUBC 147.70 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.69%)
HUMNL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
MLCF 68.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.95%)
OGDC 212.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.08%)
PACE 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.11%)
PIAHCLA 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
PPL 171.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.11%)
PRL 34.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.27%)
PTC 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.88%)
SEARL 96.38 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.57%)
SSGC 42.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.34%)
SYM 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TRG 65.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
WAVESAPP 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,729 Increased By 26.8 (0.21%)
BR30 38,400 Increased By 142.6 (0.37%)
KSE100 118,593 Increased By 209.9 (0.18%)
KSE30 36,470 Increased By 74.7 (0.21%)
Apr 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-22

Several significant bills approved amid boycott in PA

Hassan Abbas Published April 22, 2025 Updated April 22, 2025 08:34am

LAHORE: Amid opposition protest and boycott Punjab Assembly on Monday witnessed the presentation and approval of several significant bills, including the Walled City of Lahore (Amendment) Bill 2025, The Punjab Financial Advisory Services Bill 2025 introduced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman.

Additionally, the Punjab Spatial Planning Authority Amendment Bill 2025 was passed, with all opposition amendments rejected. Only 26 lawmakers were present during the voting, with just eight opposition members in attendance.

The government also secured approval for the Punjab Finance Amendment Bill 2025, presented by Minister Shujaur Rehman, along with the Punjab Energy and Conservation Agency Bill 2025.

During the session, opposition member Brigadier Mushtaq (retd) pointed out the lack of quorum, prompting Panel of Chairpersons Malik Muhammad Arshad to order the ringing of bells for five minutes. Subsequently, opposition members staged a boycott and walked out of the assembly.

The government failed to complete the quorum upon which Panel of chair Malik Arshad Advocate adjourned the session until Tuesday at 2 PM.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan expressed concern over the absence of ministers in the house, stating that the ministers' benches remain absent, with only one minister usually present while the rest are missing. He said he is compelled to inform Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz that her ministers do not attend the assembly sessions. The Speaker remarked that while it is often claimed that ministers are busy and therefore cannot attend, investigations revealed they are not occupied with any official duties. He directed the ministers to ensure their presence in the assembly.

Meanwhile, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan summoned Special Assistant Salma Butt for a discussion regarding the subsidized wheat pricing policy. He stated that after the question-hour session, Butt would be questioned about the wheat policy and would also be required to deliver a speech on the matter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab assembly Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman

Comments

200 characters

Several significant bills approved amid boycott in PA

US finalises tariffs on Southeast Asian solar imports

BHC declares: Agri income levy falls under provincial jurisdiction

Minister launches Season-2 of Uraan innovation hub

Trade, consular affairs and culture: Pakistan, UAE take big step to boost ties

Decisions, orders: Ministries’ delay ‘tactics’ draw the ire of SIFC’s EC

Authorised by AGPR: CPPA-G receives Rs148.75bn from SBP on TDS account

28 newly-appointed TIOs: MoC initiates pre-departure training programme

Telenor’s and Orion’s acquisition: CCP decision delay threatens pact: PTCL chief

Performance scheme: FBR’s low-level employees protest denial of benefits

Taxpayers irked as IRS incorrectly marks them as ‘non-active’

Read more stories