Several significant bills approved amid boycott in PA

LAHORE: Amid opposition protest and boycott Punjab Assembly on Monday witnessed the presentation and approval of several significant bills, including the Walled City of Lahore (Amendment) Bill 2025, The Punjab Financial Advisory Services Bill 2025 introduced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman.

Additionally, the Punjab Spatial Planning Authority Amendment Bill 2025 was passed, with all opposition amendments rejected. Only 26 lawmakers were present during the voting, with just eight opposition members in attendance.

The government also secured approval for the Punjab Finance Amendment Bill 2025, presented by Minister Shujaur Rehman, along with the Punjab Energy and Conservation Agency Bill 2025.

During the session, opposition member Brigadier Mushtaq (retd) pointed out the lack of quorum, prompting Panel of Chairpersons Malik Muhammad Arshad to order the ringing of bells for five minutes. Subsequently, opposition members staged a boycott and walked out of the assembly.

The government failed to complete the quorum upon which Panel of chair Malik Arshad Advocate adjourned the session until Tuesday at 2 PM.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan expressed concern over the absence of ministers in the house, stating that the ministers' benches remain absent, with only one minister usually present while the rest are missing. He said he is compelled to inform Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz that her ministers do not attend the assembly sessions. The Speaker remarked that while it is often claimed that ministers are busy and therefore cannot attend, investigations revealed they are not occupied with any official duties. He directed the ministers to ensure their presence in the assembly.

Meanwhile, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan summoned Special Assistant Salma Butt for a discussion regarding the subsidized wheat pricing policy. He stated that after the question-hour session, Butt would be questioned about the wheat policy and would also be required to deliver a speech on the matter.

