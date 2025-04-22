AIRLINK 180.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.67%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-22

Salt export to China rises

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's salt exports to China witnessed a significant increase in the first quarter of 2025, rising by...
Obaid Abrar Published April 22, 2025 Updated April 22, 2025 07:25am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s salt exports to China witnessed a significant increase in the first quarter of 2025, rising by 40 per cent compared to the same period last year.

According to data released by General Administration of Customs of China (GACC), Pakistan exported over 13.64 million kilogram’s of salt to China worth $1.83 million, whereas, last year in the same period it was $1.30 million.

The sharp increase highlights the growing trade cooperation between the two countries under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and reflects China’s rising demand for high-quality industrial and edible salt.

Pakistan is exporting salt to China under three categories, edible salt, pure sodium chloride and other salt.

Industry experts attribute Pakistan’s export growth to improved logistics, competitive pricing, and enhanced quality standards adopted by Pakistani exporters.

The rise in salt export is also driven by China’s increasing industrial consumption, particularly in the chemical, pharmaceutical, and food processing sectors.

China CPEC Salt export Pakistan salt exports

