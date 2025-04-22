Punjab to lay concrete sewer liners in all cities

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that they have decided to lay a concrete protection liner for sewer lines for the first time in small and big cities for the smooth functioning of the sewer.

“Laying a pipeline of at least 30 inches will help resolve frequent complaints of sewer blockages,” he said while presiding over a meeting held here on Monday. Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Asia Gul and Additional Secretary Development Ahmer Kaifi were also present. On this occasion, Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company (PMDFC) Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz briefed the meeting on the progress of the Chief Minister’s Punjab Cities Development Programme.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister said that internationally renowned companies manufacturing concrete protection liners should transfer their technology to Pakistan. “The entire country, along with Punjab, will benefit from the development of large sewer pipelines in Pakistan. The relevant companies will be invited to set up concrete liner plants in Punjab,” he added.

“Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered to solve the municipal problems of 169 cities. A rainwater storage and sewage bypass plan is being prepared for each city for the first time. Due to the bypass system, the polluted sewage water will not mix with the groundwater,” he said.

He directed the PMDFC to remove technical shortcomings within two days in the presentation, saying that PC-1 of 59 cities should be completed by May next month, adding that state-of-the-art schemes will be executed in the remaining 110 cities soon. He expressed his determination that the municipal needs of all cities would be met for the next 50 years. “Rehabilitation of streets, solarisation of the drainage system and preparation of green areas are also part of this project,” he added. Moreover, he hoped that with the cooperation of the World Bank, a beautiful face of Punjab would emerge with the completion of this mega project.

On this occasion, the Punjab Local Government Secretary directed that the life of each sewer should be from 50 to 100 years. “Special care should be taken that the sewer lines that are laid should not be affected by any other scheme in the future. The major problem of cities is the poor sewer system, and that is our focus. We will ensure the completion of all schemes within the timeframe set by the Chief Minister,” he added.

