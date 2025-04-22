AIRLINK 179.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.34%)
BOP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
CNERGY 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CPHL 95.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.34%)
FCCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FFL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
FLYNG 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
HUBC 147.75 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.73%)
HUMNL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.23%)
MLCF 68.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.92%)
OGDC 212.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PACE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2%)
PIAHCLA 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
PPL 171.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.11%)
PRL 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.1%)
PTC 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.06%)
SEARL 96.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.28%)
SSGC 42.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.34%)
SYM 14.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TRG 65.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,724 Increased By 22.2 (0.17%)
BR30 38,381 Increased By 123.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 118,629 Increased By 245.8 (0.21%)
KSE30 36,484 Increased By 89.3 (0.25%)
Apr 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-22

PSO's Shaheen Program empowers women thru mobility

Recorder Report Published April 22, 2025 Updated April 22, 2025 08:38am

KARACHI: PSO proudly celebrated the success of its Shaheen Program, a ground-breaking initiative designed to promote women's mobility.

This pioneering initiative empowers women with comprehensive driving and bike riding training, transforming lives by fuelling independence, confidence, and self-reliance.

The Shaheen Program has sparked a revolution, shattering stereotypes and empowering women behind the wheel. With 600 eager applicants, the program narrowed down to 120 talented individuals who underwent rigorous training. Ultimately, 92 trailblazing women emerged, armed with newfound skills and their hard-earned driving licenses.

In a grand celebration of triumph, PSO honoured its Shaheen Program graduates with a certificate distribution ceremony at its headquarters. Keynote speaker and CFO, Gulzar Khoja, joined senior leaders in applauding the women's unwavering dedication and perseverance. This milestone marks a new chapter for these empowered individuals, equipped to conquer fresh challenges and pursue their passions.

The Shaheen Program embodies PSO's dedication to driving social change and championing gender equality. By putting the keys to mobility and independence in women's hands, PSO is paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future – where every woman can thrive and reach her full potential.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PSO empower women PSO Shaheen Program

Comments

200 characters

PSO's Shaheen Program empowers women thru mobility

US finalises tariffs on Southeast Asian solar imports

BHC declares: Agri income levy falls under provincial jurisdiction

Minister launches Season-2 of Uraan innovation hub

Trade, consular affairs and culture: Pakistan, UAE take big step to boost ties

Decisions, orders: Ministries’ delay ‘tactics’ draw the ire of SIFC’s EC

Authorised by AGPR: CPPA-G receives Rs148.75bn from SBP on TDS account

28 newly-appointed TIOs: MoC initiates pre-departure training programme

Telenor’s and Orion’s acquisition: CCP decision delay threatens pact: PTCL chief

Performance scheme: FBR’s low-level employees protest denial of benefits

Taxpayers irked as IRS incorrectly marks them as ‘non-active’

Read more stories