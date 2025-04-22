PSO's Shaheen Program empowers women thru mobility

KARACHI: PSO proudly celebrated the success of its Shaheen Program, a ground-breaking initiative designed to promote women's mobility.

This pioneering initiative empowers women with comprehensive driving and bike riding training, transforming lives by fuelling independence, confidence, and self-reliance.

The Shaheen Program has sparked a revolution, shattering stereotypes and empowering women behind the wheel. With 600 eager applicants, the program narrowed down to 120 talented individuals who underwent rigorous training. Ultimately, 92 trailblazing women emerged, armed with newfound skills and their hard-earned driving licenses.

In a grand celebration of triumph, PSO honoured its Shaheen Program graduates with a certificate distribution ceremony at its headquarters. Keynote speaker and CFO, Gulzar Khoja, joined senior leaders in applauding the women's unwavering dedication and perseverance. This milestone marks a new chapter for these empowered individuals, equipped to conquer fresh challenges and pursue their passions.

The Shaheen Program embodies PSO's dedication to driving social change and championing gender equality. By putting the keys to mobility and independence in women's hands, PSO is paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future – where every woman can thrive and reach her full potential.

