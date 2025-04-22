AIRLINK 180.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.67%)
BOP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
CNERGY 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 95.23 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.03%)
FCCL 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.74%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.09%)
FLYNG 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.85%)
HUBC 145.24 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.73%)
HUMNL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
KOSM 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (6%)
OGDC 212.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.31%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 47.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.77%)
PIAHCLA 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
POWER 13.54 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.99%)
PPL 170.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)
PRL 34.67 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.17%)
PTC 22.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
SEARL 95.83 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.93%)
SSGC 43.37 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.12%)
SYM 14.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
TPLP 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TRG 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,702 Increased By 113.8 (0.9%)
BR30 38,258 Increased By 378.2 (1%)
KSE100 118,383 Increased By 1067.8 (0.91%)
KSE30 36,395 Increased By 278.8 (0.77%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-22

PFMMS 2025 concludes with tremendous success

Press Release Published April 22, 2025 Updated April 22, 2025 07:18am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Footwear Material and Machinery Show (PFMMS) 2025 concluded with tremendous success, reaffirming its status as the region’s premier event for the footwear industry. The grand inauguration was held in Lahore and was graced by Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, the Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, Chairman PFMA Rashad Islam, and Lui, a distinguished representative of the Chinese footwear sector and industry.

This year’s show recorded exceptional international participation, with over 250 Chinese exhibitors presenting their latest in footwear components, materials, and cutting-edge manufacturing technologies. The event also welcomed more than 200 Chinese visitors, contributing to a vibrant and high-energy business atmosphere.

The Pakistan footwear industry responded with overwhelming enthusiasm, with strong attendance from manufacturers, suppliers, designers, and retailers across the country. The engagement reflects the growing momentum of the industry, which is now on the verge of taking off as one of Pakistan’s leading exporting sectors.

Chairman PFMA, Rashad Islam, expressed his appreciation to the participants, international delegates, and industry stakeholders. “PFMMS 2025 marked a new milestone in our journey. The collaboration and exchange of ideas, especially with our partners from China, are a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and growth. Pakistan's footwear industry stands ready to become a global player.”

PFMMS continues to play a pivotal role in building bridges between local and international players, and in enabling the technological advancement of Pakistan’s footwear industry.

