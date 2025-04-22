PFMMS 2025 concludes with tremendous success

LAHORE: The Pakistan Footwear Material and Machinery Show (PFMMS) 2025 concluded with tremendous success, reaffirming its status as the region’s premier event for the footwear industry. The grand inauguration was held in Lahore and was graced by Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, the Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, Chairman PFMA Rashad Islam, and Lui, a distinguished representative of the Chinese footwear sector and industry.

This year’s show recorded exceptional international participation, with over 250 Chinese exhibitors presenting their latest in footwear components, materials, and cutting-edge manufacturing technologies. The event also welcomed more than 200 Chinese visitors, contributing to a vibrant and high-energy business atmosphere.

The Pakistan footwear industry responded with overwhelming enthusiasm, with strong attendance from manufacturers, suppliers, designers, and retailers across the country. The engagement reflects the growing momentum of the industry, which is now on the verge of taking off as one of Pakistan’s leading exporting sectors.

Chairman PFMA, Rashad Islam, expressed his appreciation to the participants, international delegates, and industry stakeholders. “PFMMS 2025 marked a new milestone in our journey. The collaboration and exchange of ideas, especially with our partners from China, are a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and growth. Pakistan's footwear industry stands ready to become a global player.”

PFMMS continues to play a pivotal role in building bridges between local and international players, and in enabling the technological advancement of Pakistan’s footwear industry.

