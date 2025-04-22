JS Bank, Instant Cash partner for launch of ‘JS GharPay’

KARACHI: JS Bank is partnered with Instant Cash to launch Pakistan’s First Door-to-Door Remittance Service, “JS GharPay”. This innovative offering ensures beneficiaries receive remittances directly at their doorstep, providing convenience, reliability, and security-all free of charge.

The JS GharPay service removes the need for beneficiaries to visit bank branches or agent locations, addressing a key challenge for recipients, especially in remote or rural areas. By delivering remittances directly to homes, the service saves time, reduces transportation costs, and enhances financial access for underserved communities.

The service was introduced at a launch event attended by leadership teams from JS Bank, and Instant Cash, including Basir Shamsie, President & CEO of JS Bank, Syed Jafar Raza, Group Head - Investment, International & Transactional Banking at JS Bank, Nasir Hussain, Head- International Home Remittances at JS Bank along with, Usman Bin Raees, COO of Instant Cash.

Speaking at the launch President & CEO JS Bank Basir Shamsie said that JS Bank is committed to introducing innovative solutions that address the needs of our customers. “With JS GharPay, in partnership with Instant Cash, we are setting a new standard for remittance services in Pakistan. This service ensures a safe, reliable, and convenient way for families to receive funds, particularly in areas where access to financial services is limited,” he added.

Usman Bin Raees, COO of Instant Cash, commented, “At Instant Cash, we are committed to enhancing financial inclusion through our global network and innovative solutions. Partnering with JS Bank for ‘GharPay’ strengthens financial access for beneficiaries and promotes legal remittances by combining competitive exchange rates with the convenience of home delivery.”

JS Bank plans to scale the JS GharPay service nationwide, reinforcing its commitment to customer-centric solutions and financial inclusion. Instant Cash, a company within the FINTX portfolio and a global money transfer brand, brings its expertise in secure and efficient cross-border payments to this partnership.

