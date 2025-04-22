‘FBL commitment to social responsibility, nation building’

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) reinforced its commitment to social responsibility and nation-building through a meaningful visit to Habib University a premier liberal arts and sciences institution dedicated to shaping future leaders and thinkers.

Mian Muhammad Younis, Chairman of the Board of Directors, along with Yousaf Hussain, President and CEO of Faysal Bank, visited the university’s campus and met with Wasif A. Rizvi, President of Habib University, to explore avenues of ongoing collaboration in support of educational excellence and institutional sustainability.

The engagement reflects Faysal Bank’s continued focus on impactful partnerships that create enduring value for the community. In alignment with its vision of contributing to holistic societal development, the Bank extended support to Habib University, underscoring its belief in education as a key pillar for progress and equity.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Muhammad Younis Chairman of the Board of Directors, Faysal Bank, said that this visit purpose goes beyond banking it lies in building a stronger and more enlightened society. “Supporting institutions like Habib University is part of our commitment to nurturing human potential and creating opportunities for meaningful impact", he added.

Wasif A. Rizvi, President of Habib University, expressed his appreciation for the Bank’s support, said that the support reinforces the shared belief that meaningful partnerships between academia and institutions can help unlock the potential of future generations and create pathways for long-term national progress.

