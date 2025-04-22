AIRLINK 180.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.67%)
BOP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
CNERGY 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 95.23 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.03%)
FCCL 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.74%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.09%)
FLYNG 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.85%)
HUBC 145.24 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.73%)
HUMNL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
KOSM 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (6%)
OGDC 212.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.31%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 47.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.77%)
PIAHCLA 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
POWER 13.54 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.99%)
PPL 170.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)
PRL 34.67 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.17%)
PTC 22.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
SEARL 95.83 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.93%)
SSGC 43.37 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.12%)
SYM 14.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
TPLP 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TRG 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,702 Increased By 113.8 (0.9%)
BR30 38,258 Increased By 378.2 (1%)
KSE100 118,383 Increased By 1067.8 (0.91%)
KSE30 36,395 Increased By 278.8 (0.77%)
Apr 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-22

FPCCI hosts ASEAN delegation

Recorder Report Published April 22, 2025 Updated April 22, 2025 07:33am

KARACHI: Atif Ikram Sheikh, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), President ECO-CCI and VP CACCI, has apprised that the FPCCI has hosted a high-profile trade and industry delegation of 45 members of different sectors from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Atif Ikram Sheikh explained that the ASEAN comprises an alliance of Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore, Myanmar, the Philippines, Vietnam and Brunei; and has a combined GDP of $3.6 trillion. This makes ASEAN as the 5th largest economy and export market of the world, he added.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, SVP FPCCI, informed that the ASEAN delegation comprised prominent businessmen from various sectors; textiles, apparel, agriculture, fisheries, food, beverages, carpets, footwear, construction, insurance, information technology, oil, handicrafts, jewellery, cosmetics, perfumes, healthcare, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, coffee beans, green coffee, electronics, fruits and spices aiming to strengthen trade relations and explore business opportunities between Pakistan and ASEAN countries.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon noted that trade relations between Pakistan and ASEAN countries are below potential. He highlighted Pakistan's Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Malaysia and Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Indonesia.

SVP FPCCI also mentioned ongoing negotiations for an FTA with Thailand and PTA with Vietnam stressing the fact that Pakistan’s cumulative trade deficit with ASEAN countries stands at $11 billion and needs to be addressed.

It is pertinent to note that Faiz Ahmad, Chief Executive of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), graced the occasion and Goh Boon Kim led the ASEAN delegation which had representation from 10 countries considered important for the growth of Pakistani exports. Honourable Consul Generals of Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand also attended the high-profile session.

The meeting was followed by a special B2B session; providing a platform for Pakistani businessmen to engage with their ASEAN counterparts and explore potential business opportunities; untapped export avenues; attract investments and potential JVs.

Abdul Mohamin Khan, Regional Chairman & VP FPCCI, explained that the relations between Pakistan and ASEAN are multidimensional and have grown significantly over the years due to mutual trust, cooperation and cultural linkages. He expressed his satisfaction that major stakeholders and business leaders joined the B2B session with the ASEAN delegation.

Asif Inam, VP FPCCI & former Chairman APTMA, emphasized upon incentives to invest in Pakistan; country’s abundant workforce and strategic location – making it an ideal hub for ASEAN investors to establish manufacturing units for marketing products in the Middle -east; Central Asia and Western China.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh ASEAN delegation ASEAN economy

Comments

200 characters

FPCCI hosts ASEAN delegation

BHC declares: Agri income levy falls under provincial jurisdiction

Minister launches Season-2 of Uraan innovation hub

Trade, consular affairs and culture: Pakistan, UAE take big step to boost ties

Massive turnout at expatriates’ event: The PM was all smiles

Decisions, orders: Ministries’ delay ‘tactics’ draw the ire of SIFC’s EC

Authorised by AGPR: CPPA-G receives Rs148.75bn from SBP on TDS account

28 newly-appointed TIOs: MoC initiates pre-departure training programme

Telenor’s and Orion’s acquisition: CCP decision delay threatens pact: PTCL chief

Performance scheme: FBR’s low-level employees protest denial of benefits

Taxpayers irked as IRS incorrectly marks them as ‘non-active’

Read more stories