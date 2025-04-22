Financial Literacy Week marked

PESHAWAR: SBP BSC Peshawar observed Financial Literacy Week 2025 in line with the State Bank of Pakistan’s vision to promote financial inclusion and awareness.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, the week kicked off on April 14 with an inaugural ceremony, where Waqar Ali, Chief Manager SBP BSC Peshawar, highlighted the importance of financial literacy in achieving inclusive economic growth.

Key activities included monitoring of financial literacy camps by commercial banks (April 15), visits by women entrepreneurs, persons with disabilities, and students (April 16), and a debate and quiz competition for university and college students (April 17).

The celebration concluded with a Financial Literacy Walk at the University of Peshawar on April 18.

The week-long activities reaffirmed SBP’s commitment to building a financially aware and empowered society.

