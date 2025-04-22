AIRLINK 179.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.34%)
BOP 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.63%)
CNERGY 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CPHL 95.60 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.39%)
FCCL 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
FLYNG 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
HUBC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.62%)
HUMNL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
MLCF 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.63%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PACE 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.11%)
PIAHCLA 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
PPL 170.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
PRL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.18%)
PTC 22.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.24%)
SEARL 96.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.26%)
SSGC 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.43%)
SYM 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
TPLP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 65.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,724 Increased By 22.2 (0.17%)
BR30 38,381 Increased By 123.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 118,581 Increased By 197.2 (0.17%)
KSE30 36,458 Increased By 63.3 (0.17%)
Apr 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-22

Financial Literacy Week marked

Recorder Report Published April 22, 2025 Updated April 22, 2025 07:35am

PESHAWAR: SBP BSC Peshawar observed Financial Literacy Week 2025 in line with the State Bank of Pakistan’s vision to promote financial inclusion and awareness.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, the week kicked off on April 14 with an inaugural ceremony, where Waqar Ali, Chief Manager SBP BSC Peshawar, highlighted the importance of financial literacy in achieving inclusive economic growth.

Key activities included monitoring of financial literacy camps by commercial banks (April 15), visits by women entrepreneurs, persons with disabilities, and students (April 16), and a debate and quiz competition for university and college students (April 17).

The celebration concluded with a Financial Literacy Walk at the University of Peshawar on April 18.

The week-long activities reaffirmed SBP’s commitment to building a financially aware and empowered society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP University of Peshawar financial literacy week SBP BSC Peshawar

Comments

200 characters

Financial Literacy Week marked

US finalises tariffs on Southeast Asian solar imports

BHC declares: Agri income levy falls under provincial jurisdiction

Minister launches Season-2 of Uraan innovation hub

Trade, consular affairs and culture: Pakistan, UAE take big step to boost ties

Decisions, orders: Ministries’ delay ‘tactics’ draw the ire of SIFC’s EC

Authorised by AGPR: CPPA-G receives Rs148.75bn from SBP on TDS account

28 newly-appointed TIOs: MoC initiates pre-departure training programme

Telenor’s and Orion’s acquisition: CCP decision delay threatens pact: PTCL chief

Performance scheme: FBR’s low-level employees protest denial of benefits

Taxpayers irked as IRS incorrectly marks them as ‘non-active’

Read more stories