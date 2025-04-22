Course begins on developing CSA using nuclear, isotopic techniques

ISLAMABAD: Aimed at combating the effects of climate change on agriculture by adopting Climate Smart Agriculture (CSA) practices, a 10-day-long course on developing CSA using nuclear and isotopic techniques in Pakistan commenced on Monday at the National Agriculture Research Council (NARC).

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in collaboration with the Pakistan government, is organising this course through the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).

The Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB), Faisalabad being the premier agriculture research institute of the PAEC is the organiser of the training course.

Speaking at the inaugural session, PAEC Chairman Dr Raja Ali Raza Anwar emphasised the urgency of adopting sustainable agricultural techniques to tackle climate challenges.

“Two subjects are very close to my heart: nuclear medicine and agriculture,” he stated.

“Climate change is taking a heavy toll on our crops and their yields. If we do not shift from conventional farming methods and adopt modern technologies like drip irrigation, research shows that Pakistan could see a 50 per cent decline in crop yields by 2050.”

Dr Anwar also pointed to recent extreme weather events, including a destructive hailstorm in the capital, as indicators of a changing climate. He stressed the importance of tree plantation to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate rising temperatures.

Dr Mohammad Zaman, Section Head of the Soil, Water Management and Crop Nutrition Programme at the IAEA in Vienna, also addressed the gathering. He warned that, due to climate change, countries around the world would need to increase food production by 80 percent to 100 percent to meet future demands. He commended Pakistan’s success in combating salinity, noting it as a key reason for choosing the country to host the course.

He said that the world is facing unprecedented challenges including water scarcity, soaring temperatures, and contamination by microplastics — which studies now show have made their way into human DNA.

This training programme is designed to tackle these issues through modern scientific approaches and knowledge-sharing among international experts, he said.

