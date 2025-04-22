AIRLINK 180.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.67%)
Met Office says extreme weather to persist for two more days

Recorder Report Published April 22, 2025 Updated April 22, 2025 07:44am

KARACHI: Temperatures soared to a sweltering 41 Celsius on Monday, intensifying the ongoing heatwave to grip the city, the Met Office said.

It warned that the extreme weather is likely to persist for at least two more days, with daytime highs likely ranging between 38 Celsius and 41 Celsius until April 23.

It added that the current spell is 4-6 Celsius above normal for this time of year, driven by hot and dry north-westerly winds shifting west/south-westerly by evening.

Humidity levels are forecasted to vary between 46 percent and 70 percent in the morning and 20 percent to 35 percent in the evening, offering little respite from the heat.

Authorities have urged the public; especially children, women, and senior citizens to take preventive measures, avoid direct sunlight, and remain well hydrated during the day.

