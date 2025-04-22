Zardari condoles death of Pope Francis

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Pope Francis and paid tribute to the late Pope’s commitment to interfaith harmony, compassion, and peaceful coexistence.

The president extended his condolences on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan to the Vatican and the entire Catholic community on the sad demise. While paying tribute to his services, the president said that Pope Francis would be remembered for his efforts in promoting peace.

