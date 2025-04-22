Digitalisation helps PMDC resolve 117,824 pending cases

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Monday announced resolving 97.87 percent of the cases related to foreign/local degree verification, teaching experience, postgraduate registration and certificate registration, saying out of a total 120,391 pending cases, 117,824 stands resolved.

According to the PMDC, one year ago the medical education regulator was facing substantial backlog issues due to manual operations. However, owing to the visionary leadership of PMDC President Professor Dr Rizwan Taj, the organisation has undergone a remarkable transformation from manual processes to digitalisation, marked by the launch of state-of-the-art online portals.

This development represents a major milestone in efforts to dispose of the longstanding backlog of pending cases and registrations for medical professionals across Pakistan.

The innovative portals were expertly designed to streamline the registration and documentation processes, effectively addressing the obstacles that had previously hindered smooth case issuance. The upgraded system has reflected an enhancement in administrative efficiency while eliminating existing loopholes and bolstering functionality.

Dr Taj highlighted PMDC’s significant achievement in the functionality of its online portals and digital transformation, indicating that over the past year, the Council received 120,391 cases from across the country, of which, 117,824 have been completed and dispatched. He said that only 400 to 500 cases remain pending, mainly due to awaiting third-party verifications.

As of now, the PMDC has received a total of 19,109 applications for full licences, out of which, 19,101 have been successfully resolved. Additionally, 17,693 provisional registration licences were submitted, with 17,500 resolved. The Council also received 45,908 renewal applications, and 45,704 of these have been resolved. In terms of postgraduate qualifications, 6,356 cases were received, and 6,222 have been resolved. Finally, 4,342 applications for teaching experience have been submitted, with 4,115 successfully resolved.

With the launch of these online portals, the PMDC streamlined processes that were previously cumbersome and time-consuming. The digital platform simplifies case submissions and ensures faster reviews and resolutions, benefiting a diverse range of stakeholders within the medical and dental communities.

“We are thrilled to report this milestone in our ongoing efforts to modernise our operations,” Dr Taj stated and said that the initiative is a crucial part of PMDC’s broader objective to streamline administrative procedures, ensuring that medical graduates can obtain their necessary certifications without undue delay.

The digitalisation system and portals have been designed to be user-friendly, providing a smooth navigation experience while incorporating enhanced security measures to protect applicants’ confidential information.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025