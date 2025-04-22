CMCC delegation visits MoITT

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to advancing digital innovation and technological cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Pakistan’s Digital Vision, as a high-level delegation from China Mobile Communications Corporation (CMCC) visited the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT).

The delegation, led by CMCC Chairman Yang Jie, held a detailed meeting with Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

Senior officials from both sides, including representatives from China Mobile headquarters, secretary IT, additional secretary IT, and chairman PTA, were present at the meeting.

Key areas of collaboration discussed included the development of AI-powered, energy-efficient data centers, fast-tracking the rollout of 5G technology, and establishing a Pakistan-China digital connectivity corridor to enhance regional digital integration. Both sides also explored opportunities for content hosting partnerships with leading Chinese digital platforms and initiatives to strengthen Artificial Intelligence education in Pakistan.

Khawaja welcomed CMCC’s continued investment and support, stating that such partnerships are crucial for expanding digital access, enhancing capacity, and driving innovation across the country. She reiterated the prime minister’s vision of a digitally inclusive and empowered Pakistan.

The initiatives discussed align with Pakistan’s broader digital goals—achieving nationwide internet speeds of 100 Mbps, expanding fixed broadband to 10 million households, and raising smartphone penetration to over 85 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025