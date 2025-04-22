Pakistan, Rwanda agree to boost ties in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Rwanda have agreed to bolster their bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, investment, defence, diplomacy, and people-to-people exchanges.

The agreement came at a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister (DPM)/Foreign Minister (FM) Ishaq Dar and Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Jean Patrick Nduhungirehe in Islamabad on Monday.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, Ambassador Olivier JP Nduhungirehe, visited Pakistan from 21-22 April. The two sides held extensive talks and reviewed with satisfaction the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

Lauding the upward trajectory of bilateral relations between the two countries, Deputy Prime Minister Dar expressed his resolve to further strengthen friendly ties with Rwanda in diverse fields, especially in trade, investment, and educational exchanges.

Ensuing the views of Dar, Foreign Minister Nduhungirehe expressed his keenness to broaden ties with Pakistan in trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges.

Dar said their talks focused on strengthening existing ties and exploring new avenues of cooperation.

Dar said Pakistan offers a promising market for Rwandan products. Pakistan’s globally recognised exports such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, surgical instruments, agri tech and sports goods have strong potential in Rwanda’s rapidly growing economy, he said, adding, there is great potential of collaboration in the field of information and communication technology. The DPM/FM said Pakistan is keen to partner in areas such as digital transformation, e-governance, fintech and innovation platforms for the youth.

The two sides also signed MoU on cooperation in the field of diplomatic training.

Addressing a joint stakeout, the visiting foreign minister said currently, Rwandan exports to Pakistan stood at US$26 million and expressed keenness to explore joint projects. Pakistan’s exports to Rwanda in the fields of trade, industry, and health were around US$100 million.

The Rwandan foreign minister said that Pakistan and Rwanda share a commitment to world peace. He noted that both countries are among the top five troop contributing nations to the UN peacekeeping missions.

