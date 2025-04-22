Absence of PNMC president, secretary: NA body directs ministry to initiate disciplinary action

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Monday expressing serious displeasure over the absence of the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council (PNMC) president and secretary from the meeting, despite the issuance of formal notices has directed the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations to initiate appropriate disciplinary action against the officials.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services and Regulations meeting which held under the chairmanship of Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, discussed the longstanding matters of the PNMC and directed the Health Ministry to take serious notice of the officials over non-attendance and initiate appropriate disciplinary action against them in accordance with the relevant rules and procedures.

The committee resolved to issue a show-cause notice through the National Assembly speaker. The members raised serious concerns about the legitimacy of the PNMC president’s appointment and her academic qualifications. The chair directed the ministry to finalise its response and ensure that a comprehensive decision on the matter, including the president’s qualifications and appointment process, be presented before the next meeting.

Responding to the questions of the committee members regarding the Sehat Sahulat Programme, the officials of the Health Ministry apprised that a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) was expected within the next 15 days, and that a high-level committee under the prime minister has recommended shifting the programme’s coverage to those living below the poverty line, with government subsidies.

The committee stressed the need for transparency in determining hospital eligibility and recommended that details of the development or current mode under which the programme would continue be shared with the committee. It also stressed that the programme should be expanded to areas such as AJK and Tharparkar and that manpower issues and malpractices be addressed at the earliest.

The committee, while discussing matters related to the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and its regulatory framework, especially regarding the longstanding issue of rising fees in private medical colleges, appreciated the uniformity introduced through the PMDC proposal to cap the fee at Rs1.8 million to Rs2.5 million annually, with a maximum five percent yearly increment. However, the chair strongly emphasised that this cap must be strictly enforced and no institution should be permitted to exceed the limit.

Regarding the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), the committee was informed that a uniform national curriculum had been developed through consensus and was available online. The revised curriculum would be finalised soon, but the committee stressed that it must be shared with members prior to formal approval. The committee expressed serious concern about the delays and reported corrupt practices in issuing experience certificates to medical professionals. It was categorically directed that such certificates be issued without delay and in a transparent manner.

The committee reviewed the proposal to increase the excise duty on sugary and ultra-processed foods. It was informed that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had agreed to the Ministry of Health’s recommendation to raise the duty from the existing 20 percent to 30 percent. The chair directed that the proposal be included in the upcoming Finance Bill and reiterated to the FBR that this must be ensured. The Committee requested that the final response from the FBR be submitted before May 2, 2025.

Regarding “The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024” and “The Islamabad Healthcare Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2024” (moved by ShaistaPervaiz, MNA), the chairman of the committee instructed the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) to hold a separate meeting with the mover without delay, address all outstanding concerns, and ensure her satisfaction prior to April 24, 2025.The committee deferred “The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2024” (moved by Abdul Qadir Patel, MNA) due to absence of the mover.

The committee, unanimously, approved “The Islamabad Capital Territory Compulsory Thalassemia Screening Bill, 2025” (moved by Sharmila Sahiba Faruqui Hashaam, MNA) with amendment to clause 4 of the bill that was unanimously agreed to be removed. The Ministry of Law and Justice as well as the Ministry of NHSR&C were on the same page and did not give a nod of approval.

