AIRLINK 180.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.67%)
BOP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
CNERGY 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 95.23 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.03%)
FCCL 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.74%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.09%)
FLYNG 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.85%)
HUBC 145.24 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.73%)
HUMNL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
KOSM 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (6%)
OGDC 212.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.31%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 47.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.77%)
PIAHCLA 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
POWER 13.54 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.99%)
PPL 170.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)
PRL 34.67 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.17%)
PTC 22.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
SEARL 95.83 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.93%)
SSGC 43.37 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.12%)
SYM 14.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
TPLP 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TRG 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,702 Increased By 113.8 (0.9%)
BR30 38,258 Increased By 378.2 (1%)
KSE100 118,383 Increased By 1067.8 (0.91%)
KSE30 36,395 Increased By 278.8 (0.77%)
Markets Print 2025-04-22

Thai first-quarter rice exports fall

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2025 05:55am

BANGKOK: Thailand’s rice exports fell 30% annually in the first quarter of this year to 2.1 million metric tons, an industry association said on Monday.

The decline was due to countries delaying buying decisions and India resuming rice exports, Chookiat Ophaswongse, honorary president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, told reporters.

Full-year exports could fall below the forecast of 7.5 million tons, he said, but exporters were seeing more US orders after a 90-day pause on the imposition of steep new tariffs.

Exports in the second quarter would be similar to the first three months of the year, he said. The tariff of 36% imposed on Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy is among the higher rates imposed by US President Donald Trump’s administration.

A delegation led by Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira will meet US officials in Washington this week to seek lower tariffs. Thailand is the world’s second-largest rice exporter, but could lose that title if tariffs were higher than 10%, Chookiat said.

Rice

