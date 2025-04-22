AIRLINK 180.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.67%)
BOP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
CNERGY 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 95.23 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.03%)
FCCL 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.74%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.09%)
FLYNG 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.85%)
HUBC 145.24 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.73%)
HUMNL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
KOSM 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (6%)
OGDC 212.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.31%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 47.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.77%)
PIAHCLA 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
POWER 13.54 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.99%)
PPL 170.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)
PRL 34.67 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.17%)
PTC 22.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
SEARL 95.83 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.93%)
SSGC 43.37 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.12%)
SYM 14.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
TPLP 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TRG 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,702 Increased By 113.8 (0.9%)
BR30 38,258 Increased By 378.2 (1%)
KSE100 118,383 Increased By 1067.8 (0.91%)
KSE30 36,395 Increased By 278.8 (0.77%)
2025-04-22

Asian currencies: Singapore dollar hits six-month peak

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2025 05:55am

BENGALURU: Emerging Asian currencies strengthened on Monday as renewed pressure on the dollar, this time from President Donald Trump’s criticism of the Federal Reserve, deepened concerns over central bank independence and added to uncertainty in global markets.

The Thai baht led regional gains, just shy of its early October high, while the Singapore dollar rose 0.5% to 1.3040, its strongest level in six months.

The dollar slid to a three-year low after the Trump administration criticised Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week and floated the idea of firing him.

“It not only undermines the principle of central bank independence, but risks politicising the US monetary policy in a way that markets will find unsettling,” OCBC analysts said in a note.

Safe-haven gold got a lift, hitting a fresh high during the day and giving the Thai baht a boost. Thailand is a major regional gold trading hub and is about to enter trade negotiations with the US on April 23, according to local media reports.

The Philippine peso and Taiwan dollar edged higher while the Malaysian ringgit hit its highest level since late January.

The Indonesian rupiah lagged its peers to trade flat ahead of Bank Indonesia’s policy meeting on Wednesday, where the central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged.

“We think the BI ultimately remains dovish and should cut rates at some point this year, but IDR weakness is constraining the central bank at this point in time,” said Michael Wan, a senior currency analyst at MUFG.

The rupiah has been the worst-performing currency among its peers this year as investors price in the effects of the trade war on Southeast Asia’s largest economy. It has a potential 32% levy looming on key exports including palm oil, apparel, and footwear.

Equity markets in emerging Asia were mostly mixed while US stock futures slumped on Monday.

Shares in Taipei fell 1.5%, tracking the plunge in US futures. Stock markets in Bangkok dragged 1.4% while the benchmark index in Jakarta was trading 0.2% higher.

Stocks in the city-state of Singapore gained 1.1%. The benchmark stock market has significantly outperformed regional peers over the past three months, attracting investors with its fiscal stability and compelling returns.

Shares in Mumbai logged their highest levels since January 6, led by a gain in top financials HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

